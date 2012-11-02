MOSCOW, Nov 2 Here are events and news stories
that could move Russian markets on Friday.
You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242
STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):
OLMA: "The first part of the trading session may see
increases. Good (business activity) data from the United States
prompted a rally on global stock markets. In the afternoon, U.S.
data again, on the labour market, may become the main factor
influencing the markets."
ROSSIYSKY CAPITAL: "In general, the mood on the markets
remains moderately positive."
ALOR: Sees MICEX support level at 1,420 points, further at
1,410 points. "In anticipation of key (U.S.) statistics we
recommend investors to stick to speculative strategy."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - Open Innovations forum;
MOSCOW - Foreign Ministry's spokesman Alexander Lukashevich to
hold a briefing;
MOSCOW - Association of Russian Banks holds meeting with Central
bank and top bankers;
MOSCOW - Gazprom to report second-quarter financial
results;
IN THE PAPERS :
Russian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema may
buy a controlling stake in the country's third-largest drug
maker Veropharm from the Pharmacy Chain 36.6
, Vedomosti reports.
Kremlin and government officials are continuing to fight for
the money earned by the state energy company Rosneftegaz,
Vedomosti reports.
Growth in Russia's banking sector has slowed, with corporate
loans and deposits increasing by 10 percent and 4.6 percent,
respectively, in the first nine months, compared to 18.6 percent
and 20.1 percent a year earlier, Vedomosti reports.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Putin's Russia: more fragile than it looks
Rosneft racks up cash ahead of TNK-BP deal
Telenor opens door to selling Vimpelcom stake
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Novatek drags shares down on contract loss
Promsvyazbank sees key capital measure boosted
Eutelsat signs deal to expand digital satellite
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Khodorkovsky partner wins 3-year cut in jail term
Moscow steps up war on congestion
Russia breaks baby trafficking ring
COMMODITIES:
Acron agrees $1.5 bln potash project
Russia's 9-mo gold production up 3.1 pct
Russia 2012 wheat crop to lag official f'cast
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,446.5 +0.2 pct
MSCI Russia 764.5 +0.3 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 1,005.0 +0.6 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.890/2.868 pct
EMBI+ Russia 157 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 31.2680
Rouble/euro 40.5400
NYMEX crude $86.82 +$0.56
ICE Brent crude $107.97 -$0.53
For Russian bank balances see
For Russian company news, double click on
Treasury news Corporate debt
Russian stocks Russia country guide
All Russian news Scrolling stocks news
Emerging markets top news
Top deals European companies
(Compiled by Lidia Kelly)