MOSCOW, Nov 15 Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Thursday.
OLMA: "The external background suggests continued pessimism on the market."
GRANDIS CAPITAL: "We believe that soon there could be a break in the
downward trend, the MICEX index can climb above the level of 1,377 points on the
daily chart."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet with small- and
medium-sized business lobby group OPORA Rossii. Economy Minister Andrei Belousov
to attend;
MOSCOW - Russian government meeting;
MOSCOW - Russian steelmaker Severstal to announce Q3 results;
MOSCOW - Federal Grid Company (FSK) to announce H1 2012 results;
MOSCOW - Leto bank, a retail banking unit of Russia's No.2 bank VTB
, to give a briefing;
MOSCOW - The central bank to release weekly gold and forex reserves data;
BAKU - Annual CIS banking conference to be held in Azerbaijan's capital.
IN THE PAPERS :
Russia's Avtotor has reached a preliminary agreement with German premium
carmaker BMW to assemble 50,000 cars a year at a joint venture based
in the Russian western enclave of Kaliningrad, with total investments seen at
350 million euros ($445.50 million), the Kommersant business daily reports.
Russia's top lender Sberbank plans to create a healthcare cluster,
worth an estimated $1.2-1.5 billion, in the Moscow region. The bank will be the
core investor in the project, Vedomosti writes citing the project's consultant.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Renaissance founder Jennings retreats from Russia
Russia says satellites normal after cable break
Putin signs new treason law
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
MegaFon expected to start IPO roadshow Thursday-source
Russian tycoon Deripaska increases stake in RUSAL
Russian stocks mixed, rouble holds firm
Severstal Q3 net profit seen at $232 mln
Russian watchdog may drop Telenor lawsuit
Watchdog seen clearing MegaFon's Euroset deal
Evraz seeks amendments to bond covenants
Phosagro 9-mo net income up 20 pct y/y, beats forecast
MTS beats Q3 profit fcast, to hike dividends
Vimpelcom beats Q3 forecasts as earnings triple
Russian retailer Dixy 10-month sales up 50.2 pct
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Russian food inflation drives concern over grain curbs
Putin backs plan to cut Russian pension savings-report
Russian consumer prices edge up 0.1 pct in latest week
Russia Jan-Oct budget surplus 1.4 pct of GDP-FinMin
Russia sees weak demand for 15-year bonds
ENERGY:
BASF, Gazprom agree on natural gas asset swap
Gazprom sees deal to build pipeline to Britain in 2013
Exxon to pick W.Qurna buyer soon -Iraq's Shahristani
Russia Sept coal exports down 4 pct
COMMODITIES:
Russia's grain exports seen down to 0.5 mln T in Jan
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,365.4 -0.13 pct
MSCI Russia 723.6 -0.50 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 975.3 -0.54 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.874/2.853 pct
EMBI+ Russia 169 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 31.6800
Rouble/euro 40.3825
NYMEX crude $86.34 +$0.02
ICE Brent crude $109.75 +$0.14
($1 = 0.7856 euros)
