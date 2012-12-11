MOSCOW, Dec 11 Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Tuesday.
OLMA: "Today the market is likely to be in a lull ahead of a two-day meeting
of the U.S. Federal Reserve, with the results due to be announced tomorrow
evening... A decline in investor activity ahead of Fed news may result in a halt
of the upward trend in the RTS index, however it still has potential to reach
the 1,500-point level."
SBERBANK-CIB: "The buoyant China numbers created a positive backdrop for
Moscow's bourses at the opening yesterday, but the messy picture in Europe and
the unresolved budget issue in the U.S. tempered the mood and brought the RTS
and MICEX indexes near the session low at the close... We are opening our prices
this morning flat."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - G20 sherpas meet in Moscow to coordinate the first finance
ministers and central bankers meeting of this year scheduled for Feb. 15-16, and
the G20 agenda for the year.
MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets his Ugandan counterpart
Yoweri Museveni.
GENEVA - International mediators host 22nd round of talks between Russia and
Georgia.
IN THE PAPERS :
Vedomosti runs an interview with Rostelecom's board chairman Ivan
Rodionov about a potential management reshuffle at the state-controlled telecoms
operator and its investments.
Kommersant writes that media holding company RBC, controlled by
Mikhail Prokhorov's ONEXIM group, wants to acquire Sanoma's stake in
Vedomosti publisher Business Media News, which is also co-owned by Pearson
and News Corp.
Vedomosti publishes an interview with Boris Vainzikher, the director general
of power group KES-Holding.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Russia tweaks some rates, signals main ones on hold
Abramovich's Norilsk stake cut in revised tycoons' peace deal
Russia opposes external political "recipes" for Syria
Russia backs down on proposals to regulate the Internet
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Rouble at 6-wk highs, bond yields fall as cbank tweaks policy
Russian car sales flat, reversing trend
Nord Gold to own 97.9 pct of High River after offer
Sistema says India straining ties before Putin trip
RusHydro sets share issue price
Magnit Nov sales up 35 pct yr/yr
Sovcomflot signs deal for $700 mln loan
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Russia ups 2012 capital outflow forecast - EconMin
TABLE-Russia c.bank narrows interest rates corridor
Georgia, Russia to hold first bilateral talks since war
Russia, Azerbaijan fail to agree on use of radar station
Russia hits back at U.S. over rights legislation
ENERGY:
Russia EconMin cuts gas export and output forecasts
Gazprom and Linde sign East Siberia helium deal
COMMODITIES:
Russia sees U.S. meat imports continuing as testing stepped up
Russia domestic wheat prices could rise until New Year-SovEcon
Russia Dec grain export forecast raised to 0.85-1 mln T-IKAR
Russia exports 14.3 mln T of wheat in Jan-Oct
Russian raw sugar imports slump in Jan-Oct
Russia 10-mo aluminium, nickel, copper exports up
Russia 10-mo ferrous exports earnings down
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,481.0 +0.02 pct
MSCI Russia 787.5 +0.93 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 1,031.3 +0.22 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.777/2.757 pct
EMBI+ Russia 158 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 30.7200
Rouble/euro 39.7500
NYMEX crude $85.59 +$0.03
ICE Brent crude $107.30 -$0.03
