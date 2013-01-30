MOSCOW, Jan 30 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Wednesday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): PROMSVYAZBANK: With U.S. stock indexes largely flat but Asian markets are mostly positive, the backdrop looks positive for the Russian stock market opening, expecting to see a moderate increase among most traded domestic shares. URALSIB: "We expect stocks with high dividend yields to continue outperforming the Russian market, helping investors generate superior returns." EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - Russian precious metals miner Polymetal is expected to publish fourth-quarter production data; MOSCOW - Russian weekly inflation; MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin is expected to meet representatives of several Russian regions; MOSCOW - Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev attends annual Emergency Ministry meeting; CARACAS, Venezuela - Rosneft Chief Executive visits Venezuela. IN THE PAPERS : Telecoms group Vimpelcom may to sell its retail business which provides fixed internet access in Russia, valuing the asset at $1 billion and keeping the corporate one, Vedomosti daily newspaper said, citing sources. Kazakhstan is considering halting oil products imports from Russia for six months, which may affect Gazpromneft's business in the country, Kommersant daily newspaper said, citing sources. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : Passenger plane crash kills 21 in Kazakhstan Billionaire duo shortlisted for $4 bln Polyus stake Gazprom sees South Stream costing $39 bln COMPANIES/MARKETS: Russia's Severstal Q4 steel output down 5 pct q/q Russian Railways plans 500 mln Swiss franc Eurobond Russia's TMK 2012 pipe shipments down 0.3 pct Russian stocks fall after rally, rouble holds firm Norilsk approves 9.69 pct treasury shares cancellation ECONOMY/POLITICS: Kazakhs eye return to debt markets with $1 bln VTB's retail arm sees slower retail lending Russian investigators search liberal governor's office Gay German minister raps Russia on homosexual rights-Spiegel Bolshoi Ballet chief to recover from acid attack in Germany ENERGY/COMMODITIES: Rosneft inks deal to join Venezuela offshore gas project Urals exports from Baltic ports to fall in Feb Russia's AgMin to cut grain export forecast Novorossiisk to handle 2.52 mln t Urals in Feb plus Jan cargoes Ukraine drops deadline for signing Chevron shale gas deal MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,627.4 +0.22 pct MSCI Russia 858.9 -0.46 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 1,072.2 +0.21 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.884/2.864 pct EMBI+ Russia 131 basis points over Rouble/dollar 30.0350 Rouble/euro 40.5400 NYMEX crude $97.56 +$0.78 ICE Brent crude $114.43 +$0.83 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies