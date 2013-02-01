MOSCOW, Feb 1 Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Friday.
ATON: "Today we may expect the main Russian indexes to open slightly up on
the back of improved investor sentiment after publication of solid Chinese
statistics."
Sberbank-CIB: "We are opening our prices this morning up 0.5 percent."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - Russia's largest oil company Rosneft to announce Q4 and
full-year 2012 financial results.
MOSCOW - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich to chair a
government meeting which will discuss the removal of a grain import duty.
MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Russian Orthodox bishops
ahead of the Feb. 2-5 Council of Bishops.
MUNICH, Germany - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov travels to Munich
for annual Munich Security Conference on Feb. 1-3.
BEREZNIKI, Russia - Hearing continues on Pussy Riot member Maria Alyokhina's
bid to reverse her prison reprimands, part of a effort for early release.
IN THE PAPERS :
Vedomosti reports that the Russian government has agreed with the
presidential administration on the list of candidates for the board of directors
of gas export monopoly Gazprom which will see former Energy Minister
Igor Yusufov lose his seat.
Russian conglomerate Sistema's acquisition of drugmaker
Veropharm is on the brink of failure due to disagreement with
Veropharm's majority shareholder, Pharmacy Chain 36.6, over price,
business daily Kommersant reports.
Vedomosti writes that Sistema's Indian mobile unit SSTL may have to pay a
total of $915 million in installments, with the first, $91.5 million tranche
payable in March 2016, to recover its licenses if it successfully bids in a
March tender.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Russian cbank rebuffs Putin's call for easy money
Glencore turns setbacks into supremacy in Russian oil
Russia mulls scrapping grain import duty
Russia's 2012 crackdown worst since Soviet era-HRW
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
BP's Russia boss leaves to run Fairfield Energy
Rosneft 2012 net profit seen up 10 pct
VTB may delay share issue if conducted in Moscow-CEO
Sberbank gains limit Russian stock losses,rouble stable
Gazprom places $1.7 billion in two-tranche Eurobond
Mechel buys stake in Pacific port from Deripaska
Norilsk Nickel raises $900 mln bridge loan
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Russia monetary easing seen only in H2, growth sluggish
Russia 2012 GDP growth slows to 3.4 pct y/y
Russian manufacturing rebounds in January - PMI
Russian gold/fx reserves rise to $530.7 bln
Cyprus wants Russia to extend 2.5 bln euro loan to 2022
Armenia presidential candidate shot, election in doubt
Russia welcomes confirmation of U.S. secretary of state
Stalingrad gets its name back - for a day
Belarus picks Sberbank, VTB for possible Eurobond issue
Belarus gets $440 mln loan tranche from Russia-led fund
ENERGY/COMMODITIES:
Russian gasoil exports jump in December
Russian December refinery runs down 1.9 pct m/m
Norilsk 2012 nickel output up 2 pct
Mechel 2012 steel production up 7 pct
MMK sees steel product shipments up in 2013
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,622.9 +0.05 pct
MSCI Russia 858.2 +0.30 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 1,067.2 -0.17 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.041/3.003 pct
EMBI+ Russia 148 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 30.0175
Rouble/euro 40.7250
NYMEX crude $97.52 +$0.03
ICE Brent crude $115.83 +$0.28
