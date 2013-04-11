MOSCOW, April 11 Here are events and news stories that could
move Russian markets on Thursday.
Promsvyazbank: "We expect to see an increase across the board of the most
liquid Russian names at the opening today.
OLMA: Says Russian stock market may rise in the morning.
EVENTS (All times GMT):
ULAN-UDE - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Russian Buddhist leaders
in Siberia and separately holds a discussion on Russia's timber and forestry
sectors.
MOSCOW - Russia's largest steelmaker Evraz releases its financial
results for H2/FY 2012
MOSCOW - Russia's largest gold mining company Polyus Gold to
publish Q1 operational results
MOSCOW - Russian hypermarket chain O'Key Q1 trading update
MOSCOW - Russia's Central Bank to publish forex reserves data
IN THE PAPERS :
Veteran oilman Leonid Fedun will step down from the management board of
Russia's No.1 non-state crude producer Lukoil this year to take up a
seat on the board of directors, he told Vedomosti business daily.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Sale of Rostelecom stake to Putin ally unravels
Russia's Mechel in talks to sell mining unit stake
Russia's Mechel signs $1.3 bln loan agreement with VTB
Russia sees solid demand at weekly T-bonds auctions
Rouble firms as risk sentiment improves, stocks mixed
Nomos to start Eurobond roadshow April 15
Russia's PhosAgro share sale raises nearly $500 mln
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Russia to lend Serbia $500 million
Georgia to reinvestigate 2008 war loss to Russia
Russia Feb trade surplus down to $15.9 bln
Russian consumer confidence drops in March-Sberbank
ENERGY:
Med Crude-Urals stronger in Med as Baltic arb closed
Russia FinMin considers oil output tax rise in 2014
Russian gas policy self-defeating -Lithuania president
Germany OGE sees role in Europe gas grid consolidation
Slovakia to start talks with Rosatom on nuclear plant
Russia's Surgut aims to keep oil output, capex stable
COMMODITIES:
Most Mexican beef exports escape Russia ban
