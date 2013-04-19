MOSCOW, April 19 Here are events and news stories that could
move Russian markets on Friday.
SBERBANK-CIB: "We expect a positive opening, though Brent still remains
around $99/bbl and the euro is trading at $1.3066/EUR1. However, most equity
futures are up and Asian indexes are also trading higher. We are opening our
prices this morning up 0.3 percent."
ALFA BANK: "This morning, equity futures are pointing to a stronger opening
and Asian indices are trading in positive territory."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - Sberbank Russia Forum with a number of international
speakers and big investors.
SOCHI, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets his Egyptian
counterpart Mohamed Mursi.
GORKI, Russia - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev chairs a meeting on
foreign investments.
IN THE PAPERS :
State-controlled oil company Rosneft continues to strengthen its
positions in the gas sector, rivalling state-owned gas export monopoly Gazprom
, as it has hired former Gazprom executive Vlada Rusakova to oversee
its gas business, Kommersant writes.
Russia's second-biggest oil producer LUKOIL wants to grow its
downstream business, considering construction as well as acquisitions of oil
refineries, Vedomosti reports.
Franco-Japanese alliance Renault-Nissan plans to produce
up to 70,000 cars at AvtoVAZ this year, having slashed the target by
one third, Vedomosti reports.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Russian officials warn against "hasty" fiscal stimulus
Egypt seeks loan, grain from Russia -Russian official
Foreign investors find Russia's promise unfulfilled
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Russian assets see small rebound, helped by data and oil
Russia to reduce Transneft stake in 2014
Polyus raises $750 mln in debut Eurobond
Rusal expects $500 mln in Norilsk dividends
Sberbank sees corporate loans rising below 15 pct
Vimpelcom to pay $2 bln in dividends
AvtoVAZ says will lower car sales forecast
M.Video reports 12 pct sales growth in Q1
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Russian c.bank should keep inflation in check-Nabiullina
Russian province in Caucasus to let Putin pick governor
Russia opens new probe into protest leader Navalny
U.S. must do more to address missile shield concerns
Police search offices of Russian PM's pet project
Russian gold/fx reserves rise to $521.3 bln
ENERGY:
Minority TNK-BP investor urges Rosneft to back big divs
Rosneft to treat TNK-BP minorities with respect -Dep PM
Wind falls at Novorossiisk, Russia resumes exports
Integra posts 2012 net loss from continuing operations
Largest Russian coal companies' February output
COMMODITIES:
Russia may import 1.7 mln T grain in 2012/13 - analyst
Norilsk may hedge against metal price volatility
Evraz Q1 crude steel output down 6 pct y/y
NLMK says Q1 steel output up to 3.7 mln tonnes
Acron says Q1 fertiliser output flat
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,343.9 +1.22 pct
MSCI Russia 726.0 +0.99 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 1,005.9 +0.86 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.969/2.932 pct
EMBI+ Russia 172 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 31.5500
Rouble/euro 41.2025
NYMEX crude $88.32 +$0.59
ICE Brent crude $99.71 +$0.58
(Compiled by Maria Kiselyova)