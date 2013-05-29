MOSCOW, May 29 Reuters is considering discontinuing this item as
Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on
Wednesday.
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - Adam Smith conference to hold a conference on retail banking;
MOSCOW - SovEcon agricultural analysts to hold a Grain Club;
MOSCOW - Sberbank's to publish Q1 financial results, a briefing by Deputy
CEO Bella Zlatkis to follow;
MOSCOW - Uralkali's CEO Vladislav Baumgertner to hold a briefing;
PARIS - Russian Economy Minister Andrey Belousov to take part in OECD
conference.
IN THE PAPERS :
Russia's state-controlled bank, VTB, which completed the purchase
of the Russian business of Nordic telecom operator Tele2 in April,
will name the former CEO of telecoms operator Rostelecom, Alexander
Provotorov, as the new head of Tele2-Russia, Vedomosti and Kommersant cite
sources.
Onexim, an investment vehicle of Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov,
invested $400 billion in VTB's $3.3 bln share issue, while metals billionaire
Suleiman Kerimov used its preemptive rights, VTB's first deputy chairman Yury
Solovyov said in an interview to Vedomosti.
Russian Direct Investment Fund is interested in buying treasury stocks of
Russia's state-controlled operator Rostelecom, worth up to $422
million, Kommersant daily cites sources.
Russia's top lender Sberbank seeks to raise the share of the insurance
business in its net profit to 10 percent in five years, Vedomosti cites senior
vice president Denis Bugrov.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Russia to send Syria air defence system to deter "hotheads"
Syria conference being undermined-Russian foreign minister
Rosneft to take over Russian gas firm Itera for $3 bln
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Inpex, Rosneft to sign agreement on oil, gas development
Russian fertiliser maker Acron Q1 net profit down 54 pct
Russian fertiliser duo see demand growth after weak Q1
Russia's Lukoil Q1 net income down 32 pct, misses forecast `
Russia's PhosAgro Q1 net profit down 59 pct
Russian stocks rebound as oil price jumps
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,398.5 -0.0 pct
MSCI Russia 759.6 +0.8 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 1,030.1 -0.1 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.181/3.123 pct
EMBI+ Russia 157 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 31.5150
Rouble/euro 40.5925
NYMEX crude $94.80 -$0.22
ICE Brent crude $104.09 -$0.14
(Compiled by Maya Dyakina)