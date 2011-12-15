MOSCOW, Dec 15 Here are events and news
stories that could move Russian markets on Thursday.
PROMSVYAZBANK: Sees mixed influence from external markets on
Russia's bourses at opening.
OLMA: "Correction on RTS in the first half of the day
possible."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin holds his
annual televised questions and answers session.
MOSCOW - Mechel to release third-quarter financial
results.
BRUSSELS - Russia-European Union semi-annual summit.
MOSCOW - Weekly gold and foreign exchange data from the
central bank.
MOSCOW - India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh begins his
visit to Russia.
MOSCOW - Retail in Russia annual conference.
MOSCOW - Transneft holds board meeting.
IN THE PAPERS :
The world's top aluminium producer UC RUSAL has
not managed to secure refinancing of its $11.4 billion debt and
is asking banks to postpone interest payments on the debt until
next year, the business daily Vedomosti reports.
Subaru's plan to produce 30,000 cars a year in Russia makes
sense only if the company receives incentives from the
government, the business daily Vedomosti writes.
Vedomosti runs an interview with Sergei Levin, head of
Russia's United Grain Company.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Russia's Putin likely to end silence on protests
Russian TV struggles with Kremlin control
EU, Russia to discuss Russian euro zone help
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Russia woos foreign firms to explore for minerals
Sistema to sell 2 pct stake in Thomas Cook
Russia issues 1.1 million ERUs - Point Carbon
Tele2 sees slower growth in Russia
FTSE entry criteria tightened, free float upped
Magnit share issue proceeds rise
Phosagro to consider share buyback
Sistema Q3 net profit rises 75 pct
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Weekly CPI inflation holds at 0.1 pct
Five charged in German-Russian money-laundering
ENERGY:
Mechel denies purchase of Rostov steel
Gazprom drops Austria from S.Stream gas
Ukraine says will not disrupt gas flow to Europe
COMMODITIES:
Trapped Siberian wheat seeks home in Asia
Rosneft to boost Q1 oil exports via Druzhba-trade
TNK-BP to invest $10 bln in Arctic oil, pipelines
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,352.6 -1.3 pct
MSCI Russia 722.6 -1.3 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 892.7 -1.2 pct
Russia 30-year Eurobond yield: 4.838/4.798 pct
EMBI+ Russia 339 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 31.8150
Rouble/euro 41.3400
NYMEX crude $95.55 -$3.34
ICE Brent crude $106.04 -$3.00
(Compiled by Lidia Kelly)