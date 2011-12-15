MOSCOW, Dec 15 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Thursday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): PROMSVYAZBANK: Sees mixed influence from external markets on Russia's bourses at opening. OLMA: "Correction on RTS in the first half of the day possible." EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin holds his annual televised questions and answers session. MOSCOW - Mechel to release third-quarter financial results. BRUSSELS - Russia-European Union semi-annual summit. MOSCOW - Weekly gold and foreign exchange data from the central bank. MOSCOW - India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh begins his visit to Russia. MOSCOW - Retail in Russia annual conference. MOSCOW - Transneft holds board meeting. IN THE PAPERS : The world's top aluminium producer UC RUSAL has not managed to secure refinancing of its $11.4 billion debt and is asking banks to postpone interest payments on the debt until next year, the business daily Vedomosti reports. Subaru's plan to produce 30,000 cars a year in Russia makes sense only if the company receives incentives from the government, the business daily Vedomosti writes. Vedomosti runs an interview with Sergei Levin, head of Russia's United Grain Company. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Russia's Putin likely to end silence on protests Russian TV struggles with Kremlin control EU, Russia to discuss Russian euro zone help COMPANIES/MARKETS: Russia woos foreign firms to explore for minerals Sistema to sell 2 pct stake in Thomas Cook Russia issues 1.1 million ERUs - Point Carbon Tele2 sees slower growth in Russia FTSE entry criteria tightened, free float upped Magnit share issue proceeds rise Phosagro to consider share buyback Sistema Q3 net profit rises 75 pct ECONOMY/POLITICS: Weekly CPI inflation holds at 0.1 pct Five charged in German-Russian money-laundering ENERGY: Mechel denies purchase of Rostov steel Gazprom drops Austria from S.Stream gas Ukraine says will not disrupt gas flow to Europe COMMODITIES: Trapped Siberian wheat seeks home in Asia Rosneft to boost Q1 oil exports via Druzhba-trade TNK-BP to invest $10 bln in Arctic oil, pipelines MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,352.6 -1.3 pct MSCI Russia 722.6 -1.3 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 892.7 -1.2 pct Russia 30-year Eurobond yield: 4.838/4.798 pct EMBI+ Russia 339 basis points over Rouble/dollar 31.8150 Rouble/euro 41.3400 NYMEX crude $95.55 -$3.34 ICE Brent crude $106.04 -$3.00 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies (Compiled by Lidia Kelly)