MOSCOW, Dec 23 Here are events and news
stories that could move Russian markets on Friday.
You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242
STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):
ALOR: External sentiment ahead of the market opening is
positive, which may allow the MICEX index to not only
test the key level of 1,400 points but to break through it.
Promsvyazbank: Overall sentiment together with the influence
of foreign markets on Russia's stocks in the morning are mildly
positive. Today, we expect to see the most liquid Russian names
rising.
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov
is paying a working visit to Russia
MOSCOW - Central Bank of Russia holds a monthly policy
meeting. The bank will likely leave interest rates unchanged
MOSCOW - Briefing of Economy Minister Elvira Nabiullina
MINSK - News conference of Belarussian President Alexander
Lukashenko
IN THE PAPERS :
Kremlin's chief ideologue Vladislav Surkov told Izvestia
daily that some of the protesters who were behind the mass
rallies in the aftermath of Dec. 4 parliamentary election are
seeking a 'colour revolution'.
Vedomosti business daily says Russia's VTB bank is
to acquire 20 percent in the country's top iron ore producer,
Metalloinvest.
Russia is ready to increase purchases of natural gas from
Turkmenistan in order to retain its monopoly on gas exports to
Europe from Central Asia, Kommersant daily says prior to
Friday's meeting between presidents of Russia and Turkmenistan.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Medvedev tries to appease protesters
Kazakh leader to sack son-in-law after riots
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Ruspetro to close IPO book in 2012 - source
Reserves stage biggest weekly fall since Jan '09
TeliaSonera bets $1.5 bln on Kazakh operator
BTA proposes second debt restructuring
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Tymoshenko boycotts "farce" appeal trial
Ukraine parliament approves 2012 budget
Russian bid for Libya probe fails at UN
Rouble rallies on tax duties, stocks lack impetus
Latvians to hold sensitive vote on use of Russian
Putin has modest income, documents show
Russia cbank says political risk priced in
Putin's ally appointed Kremlin chief of staff
C.bank to hold rates amid political tensions
Russia's neighbours balk at Putin's "big idea"
ENERGY:
Rosneft ups investment 35 pct
Shtokman gas investment talks due this month
RWE, Gazprom scrap talks on joint power ventures
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,394.72 -0.09 pct
MSCI Russia 747.69 +1.42 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 927.15 +0.83 pct
Russia 30-year Eurobond yield: 4.689/4.609 pct
EMBI+ Russia 317 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 31.3600
Rouble/euro 40.9400
NYMEX crude $99.72 +$0.19
ICE Brent crude $108.22 +$0.33
For Russian bank balances see
For Russian company news, double click on
Treasury news Corporate debt
Russian stocks Russia country guide
All Russian news Scrolling stocks news
Emerging markets top news
Top deals European companies
(Compiled by Vladimir Soldatkin)