MOSCOW, Dec 27 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Tuesday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): Alor: "The external background is mixed, there is no single trend, so Russian indexes will unlikely change much from the previous close. A psychological resistance level will remain at 1,400 points in the MICEX index, while a support level is seen at 1,370 points." Aton: "Today the external background favours a slight decline in the main Russian indexes." EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin chairs the last government session in 2011 - Russian state power company Inter RAO holds a board meeting IN THE PAPERS : Russia's railway monopoly RZhD has asked the government to put off the sale of its shares in TransContainter until 2013-2014, Vedomosti daily says, citing a document at hand. Vedomosti runs an interview with Patrick Thomas, CEO at Hermes International about the luxury goods maker's business. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Rosneft privatisation in 2012 uncertain - EconMin COMPANIES/MARKETS: Russian stocks rise with oil prices, rouble firms Russia hits Rosneft, Bashneft with antitrust fines Russia's Rostelecom approves new dividend policy Commerzbank's stake in Russia PSB down after share issue ECONOMY/POLITICS: Russia's Nov GDP up 5.4 pct y/y - Economy Minister Russia plans 450 bln roubles domestic borrowing Russia taps new military spymaster Ukraine's Tymoshenko warns president on Russia deal Russia, Ukraine look to avert New Year gas row ENERGY: Shtokman partners meet Thursday on investment - source COMMODITIES: Russian wheat prices firm ahead of holidays Russia AgMin sees average 11/12 winter grain losses MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,411.0 -0.18 pct MSCI Russia 754.6 +0.93 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 925.7 -0.21 pct Russia 30-year Eurobond yield: 4.630/4.551 pct EMBI+ Russia 311 basis points over Rouble/dollar 31.1400 Rouble/euro 40.6625 NYMEX crude $99.58 -$0.09 ICE Brent crude $108.11 +$0.15 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies (Compiled by Andrey Ostroukh)