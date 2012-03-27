MOSCOW, March 27 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Tuesday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): Troika: "Yesterday's optimism has a strong chance to continue into today, supported by a possible hike in the Consumer Confidence Index in the U.S., as well as the S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index, the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index and the Redbook report... We are opening our prices this morning up over 0.5 percent." Uralsib: "The RTS is set to hover around 1,700 ahead of U.S. consumer confidence data. We expect Russia to open flat, though Asian markets are following positive U.S. sentiment this morning, but S&P futures are also flat as oil prices are down somewhat." BCS: "We expect the Russian stock market to open 0.5 percent higher." EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - NLMK, or Novolipetsk Steel, Russia's fourth largest steel maker, reports its results for the fourth quarter of 2011. MOSCOW - Nomos Bank to announce full-year 2011 financial results. MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich gives a weekly briefing. MOSCOw - Russia Offshore conference with world's oil majors expected to attend. MOSCOW - Coaltrans Russia & CIS Conference "Realising Russia's coal potential" MOSCOW - Adam Smith Conferences' Russian Retail Forum. IN THE PAPERS : Kommersant reports that Russian telecoms operators Rostelecom and MegaFon are in talks to jointly bid for Russian businessman Alexander Mamut's stake in cellphone retailer Euroset. Vedomosti writes that Russian state-controlled bank VTB is holding negotiations to acquire a near 40 percent stake in Russian insurance company Ingosstrakh from Czech group PPF and Italy's Generali. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Annan says Syria crisis cannot drag on indefinitely Deripaska ready to buy RUSAL's Norilsk stake COMPANIES/MARKETS: Russian bond market awaits Eurobond issue, shares up Danone plans $700 mln Russian investment Global Ports ups dividend as profits rise, debts fall Bank of St Petersburg 2011 profit below forecasts Rostelecom approves 100 bln roubles of bonds Power group Bashkirenergo to de-merge business Alimov launches $50 mln Russian venture fund ECONOMY/POLITICS: Russia plans 5-, 10- and 30-yr Eurobonds Ex-KGB chief leads South Ossetia presidential race Kazakhstan to try 37 accused of oil town riots ENERGY: Urals exports from Baltic to jump 28 pct in April Total cuts production forecast at its Russia project Russia's Sibur sells 1.2 mln ERUs to JP Morgan COMMODITIES: Russia gold output growth to slow in '12-union Russia wheat prices decline on weak demand, competition Ukraine exports 1.46 mln T grain March 1-23 MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,715.3 +0.15 pct MSCI Russia 911.3 +2.39 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 1,051.7 +0.70 pct Russia 30-year Eurobond yield: 4.200/4.141 pct EMBI+ Russia 242 basis points over Rouble/dollar 28.9925 Rouble/euro 38.9450 NYMEX crude $106.78 -$0.25 ICE Brent crude $125.36 -$0.29 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies (Compiled by Maria Kiselyova)