MOSCOW, April 28 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Saturday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): OLMA: "External background remained positive on Friday, but significant moves are unlikely during the day as it is a weekend in all foreign countries. This means market activity will be minimal." ALOR: "The opening is expected to be mixed: the U.S. stock market futures as well as oil futures have edged up, but external sentiments have broadly remained unchanged." EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - Chinese Vice Premier Li Keqiang continues high-level talks in Moscow MINSK - Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on official visit to Belarus MOSCOW - President Medvedev chairs last meeting of his Civil Society and Human Rights Council ST PETERSBURG - Bank Saint Petersburg to hold annual general meeting of shareholders ALMATY - Kazakhstan's marginalised opposition plans to hold a rally in central Almaty IN THE PAPERS : Russia reintroduces requirements making all phone users register with government watchdog Roskomnadzor, Vedomosti business daily reports citing an agency official. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Russia warns EU Iran oil embargo will be costly Russia, China to announce progress on fund during Li visit EU urges gas partner Russia to back carbon capture COMPANIES/MARKETS: Middle East money flows into Russian power group Rostelecom ups spending to compete in mobile, broadband Gazprom gas extraction tax to double in '15-MinFin UPDATE 1-Russia's AvtoVAZ says recalls 100,000 new Lada cars Russian shares up on Gazprom; rouble flat Tax cloud hangs over Gazprom superprofits Russia's Norilsk Q1 nickel output up 7 pct y/y Russian coal firm Mechel renegotiates debt covenants Russia's RUSAL output unhurt after strike in Guinea Russia carmaker Sollers posts $160 mln net profit in 2011 Russia's MRSK says 2011 net profit rose 14 percent INTERVIEW-Kazakh c.bank chief says more rate cuts possible Russian housebuilder PIK returns to profit in 2011 Russia's InterRao may cut 2011 dividends Russia's Polyus Gold won't pay dividends for Q4 2011 Globaltrans buys $540 mln Metalloinvest unit Rostelecom Q4 net income jumps seven-fold Gazprombank cuts Eurobond yield guidance to 7.25 pct-source Total increases stake in Russia Novatek to 15 pct-Ifax Lukoil to increase 2011 dividend to 75 rbls/share Pharmstandard Q1 revenue down as Russia dodges flu ECONOMY/POLITICS: POLL-Russia rates seen on hold in 2012 Russian cbank bought French bonds in 2011-report ENERGY: EU officials to hold Azeri, Turkmen gas talks Bulgaria, Azerbaijan sign accord on gas cooperation COMMODITIES: TABLE-Russia sells 1.09 mln T in grain interventions TABLE-February Russia coal exports down 15.3 pct Russia Q1 gold output up 2.2 pct yr/yr -lobby MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,590.4 -0.24 pct MSCI Russia 845.8 +1.69 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 1,019.5 +0.35 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 4.037/3.981 pct EMBI+ Russia 252 basis points over Rouble/dollar 29.3100 Rouble/euro 38.8725 NYMEX crude $104.93 +$0.38 ICE Brent crude $119.83 -$0.09