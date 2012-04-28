MOSCOW, April 28 Here are events and news stories that could
move Russian markets on Saturday.
OLMA: "External background remained positive on Friday, but significant
moves are unlikely during the day as it is a weekend in all foreign countries.
This means market activity will be minimal."
ALOR: "The opening is expected to be mixed: the U.S. stock market futures as
well as oil futures have edged up, but external sentiments have broadly remained
unchanged."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - Chinese Vice Premier Li Keqiang continues high-level talks in
Moscow
MINSK - Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on official visit
to Belarus
MOSCOW - President Medvedev chairs last meeting of his Civil Society and
Human Rights Council
ST PETERSBURG - Bank Saint Petersburg to hold annual general
meeting of shareholders
ALMATY - Kazakhstan's marginalised opposition plans to hold a rally in
central Almaty
IN THE PAPERS :
Russia reintroduces requirements making all phone users register with
government watchdog Roskomnadzor, Vedomosti business daily reports citing an
agency official.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Russia warns EU Iran oil embargo will be costly
Russia, China to announce progress on fund during Li visit
EU urges gas partner Russia to back carbon capture
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Middle East money flows into Russian power group
Rostelecom ups spending to compete in mobile, broadband
Gazprom gas extraction tax to double in '15-MinFin
UPDATE 1-Russia's AvtoVAZ says recalls 100,000 new Lada cars
Russian shares up on Gazprom; rouble flat
Tax cloud hangs over Gazprom superprofits
Russia's Norilsk Q1 nickel output up 7 pct y/y
Russian coal firm Mechel renegotiates debt covenants
Russia's RUSAL output unhurt after strike in Guinea
Russia carmaker Sollers posts $160 mln net profit in 2011
Russia's MRSK says 2011 net profit rose 14 percent
INTERVIEW-Kazakh c.bank chief says more rate cuts possible
Russian housebuilder PIK returns to profit in 2011
Russia's InterRao may cut 2011 dividends
Russia's Polyus Gold won't pay dividends for Q4 2011
Globaltrans buys $540 mln Metalloinvest unit
Rostelecom Q4 net income jumps seven-fold
Gazprombank cuts Eurobond yield guidance to 7.25 pct-source
Total increases stake in Russia Novatek to 15 pct-Ifax
Lukoil to increase 2011 dividend to 75 rbls/share
Pharmstandard Q1 revenue down as Russia dodges flu
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
POLL-Russia rates seen on hold in 2012
Russian cbank bought French bonds in 2011-report
ENERGY:
EU officials to hold Azeri, Turkmen gas talks
Bulgaria, Azerbaijan sign accord on gas cooperation
COMMODITIES:
TABLE-Russia sells 1.09 mln T in grain interventions
TABLE-February Russia coal exports down 15.3 pct
Russia Q1 gold output up 2.2 pct yr/yr -lobby
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,590.4 -0.24 pct
MSCI Russia 845.8 +1.69 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 1,019.5 +0.35 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 4.037/3.981 pct
EMBI+ Russia 252 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 29.3100
Rouble/euro 38.8725
NYMEX crude $104.93 +$0.38
ICE Brent crude $119.83 -$0.09
