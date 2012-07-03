MOSCOW, July 3 Here are events and news stories
that could move Russian markets on Tuesday.
OLMA: "The possibility for an increase is still in place but
some slowdown is possible in coming days as traders expect ECB
meeting outcome on Thursday."
PROMSVYAZBANK: "External sentiments and key factors'
influence on the Russian stock market are moderately positive
today in the morning according to our assessment. We expect a
rise in Russia's most liquid names at the opening."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
SOCHI - Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on
army equipment;
VLADIVOSTOK - Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev visits the Far
East region of the country;
MOSCOW - Russia's No.2 lender VTB to present Q1
results;
MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets
Vietnamese counterpart Pham Binh Minh;
MOSCOW - The Rouble in 2012: Results and Perspectives
conference;
IN THE PAPERS :
Russia's third-largest oil producer TNK-BP, owned
by BP and the AAR consortium of Soviet-born billionaires,
is studying possibility of joining the Nord Stream gas pipeline
project, Kommersant business daily reports. It says earlier, AAR
has blocked BP's attempt to take part in the project.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Russia's PM Medvedev launches Far East bridge
Oil-price slide highlights risks to Russia
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
TNK-BP eyes $500 mln syndicated loan-bankers
Raven Russia completes Itella lease regearing
Evraz agrees amendments to loans covenants
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Russian stocks hold ground, oil weighs on rouble
Russian reserve fund up in June
IAEA sees Belarus progress on nuclear plant plan
INTERVIEW-At 84, Alexeyeva battles on
ENERGY:
Russia's H1 oil output up despite June slip
Surgut sells Urals cargoes at premium to Brent
Urals rallies as Iran embargo starts
Batumi oil loadings down 18 pct in June yr/yr
Russia refinery maintenance through September
Oil exports via CPC up 15 pct in June
Oil product storage on fire in Russia's Angarsk
COMMODITIES:
Prices for new season Russian wheat rise $16
Russian forecaster sees July warmer than usual
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,363.0 +0.4 pct
MSCI Russia 731.0 +5.2 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 950.0 +0.9 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.854/3.830 pct
EMBI+ Russia 269 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 32.5997
Rouble/euro 40.9775
NYMEX crude $84.47 +$0.71
ICE Brent crude $98.27 +$0.93
