MOSCOW, July 4 Here are events and news stories
that could move Russian markets on Wednesday.
NETTRADER: "We don't expect significant changes on the
Russian stock market... At the absence of trading in the U.S.,
which mark the Independence Day, our market will stick to the
current levels."
VTB Capital: "Economic data and the upcoming earnings season
might well provide fresh ground for disappointment. We continue
to advise defensive positioning, expecting the bottoming process
to continue into early autumn."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY - Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev
visits the Far East region of the country;
KALUGA - PSA Peugeot to open Kaluga plant
MOSCOW - Russia's No.2 lender VTB to present Q1
results;
IN THE PAPERS :
Russian parliament to discuss proposals to ban alcohol
promotion in print media, which may lead to publishers' losses
of around 1.2 billion roubles ($37.00 million), Kommersant daily
reports.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Russia to host Assad's opponents
Medvedev angers Japan with island visit
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Severstal owner sees rise in steel demand slowing
Tazin steps down as E.ON Russia's chairman
Gazprom bows to European client price pressure
EuroSibEnergo ditches 2012 IPO-Deripaska
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
POLL-Russian services sector sees marked slowdown
Firmer oil lifts Russian stocks, rouble
Ukraine rushes through Russian language bill
Russia cbank expects forex volatility to last
ENERGY:
Med crude-Urals steady as demand firms
Azeri oil export via Russia down 9.0 pct in H1
Fire put out at Angarsk oil storage site
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,409.1 +0.1 pct
MSCI Russia 758.5 +3.8 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 958.2 +0.1 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.777/3.753 pct
EMBI+ Russia 259 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 32.1500
Rouble/euro 40.5400
NYMEX crude $87.24 -$0.42
ICE Brent crude $100.22 -$0.46
($1 = 32.4368 Russian roubles)
(Compiled by Vladimir Soldatkin)