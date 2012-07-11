MOSCOW, July 11 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets
on Wednesday.
PROMSVYAZBANK: Says external sentiments are moderately negative for the Russian stock market
on Wednesday morning, expects to see a decline in most liquid local names.
OLMA: "A downside correction is likely at an early trade today but there are no grounds for
any significant moves at the moment."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin to chair a meeting on social policies;
MOSCOW - Russia Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to meet Syrian opposition;
MOSCOW - Russian Parliament to discuss amendments to Russia's information law, proposed by
the ruling United Russia party and aimed to protect children from harmful sites;
MOSCOW - Cuban President Raoul Castro visits Russia;
MOSCOW - Russian weekly inflation;
MOSCOW - Russia's Grain Union head Arkady Zlochevsky to give a briefing;
IN THE PAPERS :
Several Russian lenders are ready to provide discounts on loans for whose who have suffered
from deadly floods in Krasnodar region, which killed over 170 people, Vedomosti daily newspaper
said.
Russian state-controlled airline Aeroflot to become a title sponsor for a local
soccer club CSKA, which will cost the company $9 million a year but will help to boost its image
in Europe, Kommersant daily newspaper said.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Russia blames local officials over fatal floods
Russia's Putin says the West is on the decline
Putin vows to privatise, defers Sechin's electric dreams
Russia sends Black Sea warship to Syria - source
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Russia's O'Key same-store sales growth slows in Q2
Russia's Magnit H1 same-store sales up 3.5 pct
Russian stocks buoyed by global mood, privatisation plans
Globaltrans SPO order book fully subscribed-sources
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Kyrgyz H1 GDP nosedives on Kumtor gold mine
Russia talks tough as it clears final hurdle to WTO
Putin rejects calls to delay campaign group law
Ethnic feuding risks violence in Kyrgyzstan - UN
Gazprombank ups 3-yr Eurobond by 100 mln Swiss francs
Russia offers to host new talks on Syria
Russian Wikipedia closes site to protest Internet law
COMMODITIES/ENERGY:
Kazakhstan lowers grain crop forecast on dry weather
TNK-BP says reaches crude output target in Venezuela
Russia refinery maintenance through September
Moscow refinery stops gasoline unit
Black Sea region cuts grain forecast on bad weather
Russia resumes rail oil shipments to Novorossiisk
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,353.8 -0.7 pct
MSCI Russia 732.7 +0.9 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 931.9 -0.3 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.676/3.652 pct
EMBI+ Russia 261 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 32.8950
Rouble/euro 40.3475
NYMEX crude $84.58 -$0.42
ICE Brent crude $98.46 -$0.08
