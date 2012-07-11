MOSCOW, July 11 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Wednesday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): PROMSVYAZBANK: Says external sentiments are moderately negative for the Russian stock market on Wednesday morning, expects to see a decline in most liquid local names. OLMA: "A downside correction is likely at an early trade today but there are no grounds for any significant moves at the moment." EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin to chair a meeting on social policies; MOSCOW - Russia Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to meet Syrian opposition; MOSCOW - Russian Parliament to discuss amendments to Russia's information law, proposed by the ruling United Russia party and aimed to protect children from harmful sites; MOSCOW - Cuban President Raoul Castro visits Russia; MOSCOW - Russian weekly inflation; MOSCOW - Russia's Grain Union head Arkady Zlochevsky to give a briefing; IN THE PAPERS : Several Russian lenders are ready to provide discounts on loans for whose who have suffered from deadly floods in Krasnodar region, which killed over 170 people, Vedomosti daily newspaper said. Russian state-controlled airline Aeroflot to become a title sponsor for a local soccer club CSKA, which will cost the company $9 million a year but will help to boost its image in Europe, Kommersant daily newspaper said. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Russia blames local officials over fatal floods Russia's Putin says the West is on the decline Putin vows to privatise, defers Sechin's electric dreams Russia sends Black Sea warship to Syria - source COMPANIES/MARKETS: Russia's O'Key same-store sales growth slows in Q2 Russia's Magnit H1 same-store sales up 3.5 pct Russian stocks buoyed by global mood, privatisation plans Globaltrans SPO order book fully subscribed-sources ECONOMY/POLITICS: Kyrgyz H1 GDP nosedives on Kumtor gold mine Russia talks tough as it clears final hurdle to WTO Putin rejects calls to delay campaign group law Ethnic feuding risks violence in Kyrgyzstan - UN Gazprombank ups 3-yr Eurobond by 100 mln Swiss francs Russia offers to host new talks on Syria Russian Wikipedia closes site to protest Internet law COMMODITIES/ENERGY: Kazakhstan lowers grain crop forecast on dry weather TNK-BP says reaches crude output target in Venezuela Russia refinery maintenance through September Moscow refinery stops gasoline unit Black Sea region cuts grain forecast on bad weather Russia resumes rail oil shipments to Novorossiisk MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,353.8 -0.7 pct MSCI Russia 732.7 +0.9 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 931.9 -0.3 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.676/3.652 pct EMBI+ Russia 261 basis points over Rouble/dollar 32.8950 Rouble/euro 40.3475 NYMEX crude $84.58 -$0.42 ICE Brent crude $98.46 -$0.08 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies (Compiled by Katya Golubkova)