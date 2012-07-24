MOSCOW, July 24 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Tuesday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): INVESTCAFE: Says debt threats are back to the market again but it is a good change for long-term investors to buy cheap and qualitative assets. ROSSIYSKIY CAPITAL: "If there is no negative news, markets are most likely to consolidate on Tuesday, with the euro being already up and trading at just over $1.21." VTB CAPITAL: "As we go to print, Asia is hovering around the waterline with market indices varying from -0.5 percent to +0.5 percent. Oil (dated Brent) stabilised overnight at $103.5 per barrel." EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to hold talks with Kyrgyz counterpart Omurbek Babanov; MOSCOW - Lukoil, Russia's No.2 oil producer, to hold a board meeting; MOSCOW - Russian retailer Magnit to announce preliminary financials for H1; MOSCOW - Vladimir Voeikov, senior executive vice president with Bank of Moscow, to give a briefing on lending to small and mid-sized business in H1. IN THE PAPERS : Russia's top crude producer Rosneft may pay additional dividends of 4.08 rouble per share this year following President Vladimir Putin's earlier order, Kommersant daily newspaper said on Tuesday, citing governmental sources. Last year's deal of buying a 46.5 percent stake in Bank of Moscow by Russia's No.2 lender VTB was judicially contested in July by Sergei Devyatkin and the first court hearing is scheduled for August 20, Vedomosti said. Russia's No.3 mobile operator Vimpelcom is considering the possibility of starting work in Myanmar, Vedomosti said, citing several sources. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Not time yet for new slug of ECB cash - Monti Putin urges Syria talks, signals no shift Russia to become WTO's 156th member on Aug 22 Putin will not testify at Pussy Riot trial-court COMPANIES/MARKETS: Russian Agribank adds 10 bln rbls to Eurobond VTB capital adequacy ratios likely to fall Risk retreat prompts Russian market rout Russia's thriving Magnit rivals global retailers Russian carrier Aeroflot to stop flying to Damascus Intesa signs private equity JV with Gazprombank EBRD, IFC buy 15 pct stake in Credit Bank of Moscow ECONOMY/POLITICS: Azeri oil fund to spend $600 mln on MSCI World Italy's Monti in Russia to boost energy cooperation ENERGY/COMMODITIES: Exillon sees positive impact from Well East EWS I Eni signs exploration loan deal with Rosneft Putin pushes southern gas export pipeline Russia's grain exports seen gathering pace Kazakhstan cuts grain crop forecast due to drought MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,328.4 +0.33 pct MSCI Russia 713.6 -4.82 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 912.3 -0.03 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.467/3.443 pct EMBI+ Russia 252 basis points over Rouble/dollar 32.7200 Rouble/euro 39.6100 NYMEX crude $88.93 -$1.40 ICE Brent crude $104.17 -$1.27 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies (Compiled by Katya Golubkova)