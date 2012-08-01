MOSCOW, Aug 1 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Wednesday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): Alor: "External background will contribute to a negative opening of the Russian market." NETTRADER: "We believe that today's market opening in Russia will be neutral as most players are likely to wait for the results of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting." EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - Russia's top oil producer, state-controlled Rosneft to report Q2 2012 financial results. MOSCOW - Russian state statistics office to release weekly inflation data. MOSCOW - Russia's biggest lender Sberbank's Chief Risk Officer Vadim Kulik to give a briefing. IN THE PAPERS : Business daily Vedomosti writes that Russia's Tinkoff Credit Systems (TCS), a fast-growing local mid-sized lender, plans to raise $500 million in an initial public offering that could take place at the end of 2013 or in 2014. Vedomosti runs an interview with Takashi Nishioka, the Chairman of the Board of Mitsubishi Motors Corporation. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : COMPANIES/MARKETS: Kremlin backs buyout of Irkutskenergo stake by Rosneftegaz Russia's InterRAO gets 9.6 bln rouble loan from EBRD Russian shares fall, market positions for ECB Rosneft Q2 net profit seen at 26.6 bln roubles Enel's Russia OGK-5 H1 net profit up 7 pct yr/yr Russia Mechel H1 steel output up 13 pct y/y Putin says Russian beer taxes could be raised again Yandex Q2 boosted by higher ad revenues ECONOMY/POLITICS: Russia seen raising deposit rate as inflation risks grow Reuters July Russian economy, rouble poll Russian opposition leader charged amid crackdown fears ENERGY: Russian gasoline, gasoil, fuel oil exports up in June Russian June refinery runs rise after maintenance COMMODITIES: Medvedev sees grain surplus as Russia cuts crop estimate Russia's H1 gold production down 4.3 pct y/y - lobby Russia's Polymetal may raise 2012 output target MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,375.9 -0.10 pct MSCI Russia 744.6 -1.61 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 951.1 -0.15 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.981/2.957 pct EMBI+ Russia 213 basis points over Rouble/dollar 32.1950 Rouble/euro 39.4200 NYMEX crude $87.88 -$0.18 ICE Brent crude $104.50 -$0.42 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies (Compiled by Maria Kiselyova)