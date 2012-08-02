MOSCOW, Aug 2 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Thursday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): VTB CAPITAL: "This morning, Asia is having a nervous trading session, tending to trade lower. All eyes and ears are on the ECB meeting today." TROIKA DIALOG: "We are opening our prices this morning down 0.25-0.50 percent." EVENTS (All times GMT): LONDON - Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit; MOSCOW - Russian government will discuss Russia's offshore development programme till 2030; MOSCOW - Russian oil and gas monthly output statistics; MOSCOW - Central bank to publish weekly gold and foreign exchange reserves data; MOSCOW - Russia's top oil producer Rosneft to hold a conference call on Q2 results; MOSCOW - Russian poultry producer Cherkizovo to publish trading update; MOSCOW - Russian drug producer and distributor Protek to publish trading update; IN THE PAPERS : Russian state-controlled telecoms operator Rostelecom is in talks to form a partnership with Swedish telecoms group Tele2 Russia's unit, Kommersant daily newspaper reports, citing sources. Russian central bank expects Russian banking system to post around 1 trillion roubles ($31 billion) profit this year, up from last year's 848 billion roubles, Vedomosti daily newspaper writes. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : Russian lawyers say Pussy Riot women mistreated Putin critic Navalny says crackdown just started Russia's Putin says NATO should stay in Afghanistan COMPANIES/MARKETS: Putin says Russian beer taxes could be raised Russia's VTB to top up 5yr Eurobond - source ECONOMY/POLITICS: Russia manufacturing gains steam in July - PMI Russia weekly inflation slows to 0.1 pct Russia sees week demand for OFZ bonds, gives no premium Black belt Putin to trade diplomatic blows with Cameron Rouble weakens as monthly tax demand ends ENERGY: Gazprom Neft signs production sharing deals with Kurdistan Rosneft posts surprise Q2 loss on oil price COMMODITIES: Russian forecaster sees Aug weather warmer than usual Dry weather to dominate Black Sea grain region Russia June coal exports slide 14.7 pct m/m OLYMPICS: Latynina happy to hand Phelps Olympian crown Cycling-Armstrong finds perfect gift Phelps "probably not" greatest Olympian, says Coe Russia beat Britain in the women's basketball Group B Fencing-Korea's Kim Jiyeon takes sabre gold Gymnastics-Uchimura strikes gold at last Russia beat Algeria in the women's voleyball Group A Women's badminton doubles quarter-finals results Cycling-Motherhood and medals do mix in time trial Women's tennis singles third round results Diving-Chinese pair Luo and Qin win another gold MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,372.9 -0.15 pct MSCI Russia 743.6 -0.14 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 949.5 -0.49 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.118/3.094 pct EMBI+ Russia 206 basis points over Rouble/dollar 32.3375 Rouble/euro 39.7925 NYMEX crude $88.86 +$0.98 ICE Brent crude $106.03 +$1.53 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies ($1 = 32.3572 Russian roubles) (Compiled by Katya Golubkova)