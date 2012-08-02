MOSCOW, Aug 2 Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Thursday.
VTB CAPITAL: "This morning, Asia is having a nervous trading session,
tending to trade lower. All eyes and ears are on the ECB meeting today."
TROIKA DIALOG: "We are opening our prices this morning down 0.25-0.50
percent."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
LONDON - Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit;
MOSCOW - Russian government will discuss Russia's offshore development
programme till 2030;
MOSCOW - Russian oil and gas monthly output statistics;
MOSCOW - Central bank to publish weekly gold and foreign exchange reserves
data;
MOSCOW - Russia's top oil producer Rosneft to hold a conference
call on Q2 results;
MOSCOW - Russian poultry producer Cherkizovo to publish trading
update;
MOSCOW - Russian drug producer and distributor Protek to publish
trading update;
IN THE PAPERS :
Russian state-controlled telecoms operator Rostelecom is in talks
to form a partnership with Swedish telecoms group Tele2 Russia's
unit, Kommersant daily newspaper reports, citing sources.
Russian central bank expects Russian banking system to post around 1
trillion roubles ($31 billion) profit this year, up from last year's 848 billion
roubles, Vedomosti daily newspaper writes.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
Russian lawyers say Pussy Riot women mistreated
Putin critic Navalny says crackdown just started
Russia's Putin says NATO should stay in Afghanistan
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Putin says Russian beer taxes could be raised
Russia's VTB to top up 5yr Eurobond - source
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Russia manufacturing gains steam in July - PMI
Russia weekly inflation slows to 0.1 pct
Russia sees week demand for OFZ bonds, gives no premium
Black belt Putin to trade diplomatic blows with Cameron
Rouble weakens as monthly tax demand ends
ENERGY:
Gazprom Neft signs production sharing deals with Kurdistan
Rosneft posts surprise Q2 loss on oil price
COMMODITIES:
Russian forecaster sees Aug weather warmer than usual
Dry weather to dominate Black Sea grain region
Russia June coal exports slide 14.7 pct m/m
OLYMPICS:
Latynina happy to hand Phelps Olympian crown
Cycling-Armstrong finds perfect gift
Phelps "probably not" greatest Olympian, says Coe
Russia beat Britain in the women's basketball Group B
Fencing-Korea's Kim Jiyeon takes sabre gold
Gymnastics-Uchimura strikes gold at last
Russia beat Algeria in the women's voleyball Group A
Women's badminton doubles quarter-finals results
Cycling-Motherhood and medals do mix in time trial
Women's tennis singles third round results
Diving-Chinese pair Luo and Qin win another gold
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,372.9 -0.15 pct
MSCI Russia 743.6 -0.14 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 949.5 -0.49 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.118/3.094 pct
EMBI+ Russia 206 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 32.3375
Rouble/euro 39.7925
NYMEX crude $88.86 +$0.98
ICE Brent crude $106.03 +$1.53
($1 = 32.3572 Russian roubles)
