MOSCOW, Aug 9 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Thursday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): Uralsib: "Asian equity markets are gaining on expectations of additional stimulus for the Chinese economy after inflation slowed to 1.8 percent in July. We expect the Russian market to open slightly up by as much as 0.5 percent today." BCS: "This morning the external background looks moderately positive for the Russian market although it is still quite volatile." EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to chair a cabinet meeting on forest fires. MOSCOW - Head of Russia's Grain Union Arkady Zlochevsky to give a briefing. MOSCOW - Novolipetsk Steel, Russia's fourth largest steelmaker, to report Q2 U.S. GAAP financial results. MOSCOW - Fast-growing Russian retailer Magnit to release July sales numbers. MOSCOW - Weekly central bank reserves. IN THE PAPERS : Russia's Natural Resources Ministry will increase the reserve limit for gold deposits to consider them strategic - implying restrictions for foreign investors - to 250 tonnes, up from 50 tonnes before, business daily Kommersant reports. Czech investment group PPF will sell its stake in Russian bank Nomos to financial corporation Otkritie as part of a proposed merger of the two Russian groups, according to Kommersant. The newspaper also writes that Russia's Health Ministry will in December unveil plans on introducing a state-funded medical insurance programme until 2020. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Russia sees no need for grain export tariffs in 2012 Syria rebel group says killed Russian general COMPANIES/MARKETS: PPF to sell its stake in Nomos bank Russian car sales up 14 pct in July - AEB Rouble, stocks ease after rally, oil caps losses ECONOMY/POLITICS: Demand revives at Russian Treasury bond sale Russia consumer inflation at 0.1 pct for 2nd week Belarus to cut refi rate to 30.5 pct as of Aug. 15 Senator urges Russia, US to rid Syria of chemical arms Russian generals attack Medvedev over Georgia war Ukraine leader signs contentious Russian language bill Russian court cuts sentence of ex-oil tycoon's partner Pussy Riot say nobody can steal their inner freedom COMMODITIES: Russia, Ukraine, Kazakh wheat crop to fall 30 pct-poll Russia to have 12-13 mln t export grain -lobby Russia to export 3.5 mln T of grain in August - IKAR Russian grain yields down 27 pct yr/yr Ukraine can export 21-23 mln t grain this year MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,443.2 -0.11 pct MSCI Russia 780.3 -0.11 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 979.4 +0.91 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.960/2.943 pct EMBI+ Russia 186 basis points over Rouble/dollar 31.5550 Rouble/euro 39.0275 NYMEX crude $93.53 +$0.18 ICE Brent crude $112.16 +$0.02 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies (Compiled by Maria Kiselyova)