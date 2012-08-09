MOSCOW, Aug 9 Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Thursday.
Uralsib: "Asian equity markets are gaining on expectations of additional
stimulus for the Chinese economy after inflation slowed to 1.8 percent in July.
We expect the Russian market to open slightly up by as much as 0.5 percent
today."
BCS: "This morning the external background looks moderately positive for the
Russian market although it is still quite volatile."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to chair a cabinet meeting
on forest fires.
MOSCOW - Head of Russia's Grain Union Arkady Zlochevsky to give a briefing.
MOSCOW - Novolipetsk Steel, Russia's fourth largest steelmaker, to
report Q2 U.S. GAAP financial results.
MOSCOW - Fast-growing Russian retailer Magnit to release July
sales numbers.
MOSCOW - Weekly central bank reserves.
IN THE PAPERS :
Russia's Natural Resources Ministry will increase the reserve limit for gold
deposits to consider them strategic - implying restrictions for foreign
investors - to 250 tonnes, up from 50 tonnes before, business daily Kommersant
reports.
Czech investment group PPF will sell its stake in Russian bank Nomos
to financial corporation Otkritie as part of a proposed merger of the
two Russian groups, according to Kommersant.
The newspaper also writes that Russia's Health Ministry will in December
unveil plans on introducing a state-funded medical insurance programme until
2020.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Russia sees no need for grain export tariffs in 2012
Syria rebel group says killed Russian general
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
PPF to sell its stake in Nomos bank
Russian car sales up 14 pct in July - AEB
Rouble, stocks ease after rally, oil caps losses
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Demand revives at Russian Treasury bond sale
Russia consumer inflation at 0.1 pct for 2nd week
Belarus to cut refi rate to 30.5 pct as of Aug. 15
Senator urges Russia, US to rid Syria of chemical arms
Russian generals attack Medvedev over Georgia war
Ukraine leader signs contentious Russian language bill
Russian court cuts sentence of ex-oil tycoon's partner
Pussy Riot say nobody can steal their inner freedom
COMMODITIES:
Russia, Ukraine, Kazakh wheat crop to fall 30 pct-poll
Russia to have 12-13 mln t export grain -lobby
Russia to export 3.5 mln T of grain in August - IKAR
Russian grain yields down 27 pct yr/yr
Ukraine can export 21-23 mln t grain this year
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,443.2 -0.11 pct
MSCI Russia 780.3 -0.11 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 979.4 +0.91 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.960/2.943 pct
EMBI+ Russia 186 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 31.5550
Rouble/euro 39.0275
NYMEX crude $93.53 +$0.18
ICE Brent crude $112.16 +$0.02
