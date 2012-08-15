MOSCOW, Aug 15 Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Wednesday.
OLMA: "Today at the market open a downward correction is possible as the
external background remains uncertain which has a negative impact on investor
activity."
ALOR: "The MICEX index today will be affected by Sberbank shares
as the bank is set to report financial results under Russian
accounting standards."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Russian athletes who
competed in London Olympic Games;
MOSCOW - Russia's state statistics office to release weekly inflation data
and is expected to publish industrial output data for July;
MOSCOW - Russia's third-largest mobile phone operator Vimpelcom
reports Q2 results;
MOSCOW - Board of Russian fertilizer producer PhosAgro to consider
recommending payment of an interim dividend for H1 of 2012.
IN THE PAPERS :
Russian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema is seeking a partner
in order to stay in the Indian market, business daily Vedomosti writes.
U.S. retail giant Wal-Mart Stores Inc. has appointed Ekaterina
Ishevskaya, a former senior executive of Russia's top food retailer X5 Retail
Group, as its new vice president responsible for new markets
development, Kommersant reports.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Moscow denies Russian diplomat said Assad ready to step down
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Russian shares breach resistance, rouble up on oil
Vimpelcom Q2 net profit beats forecasts
Evraz resumes operations at South African mill
Dixy Group 7-month sales up 68.8 pct
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
INTERVIEW-Russia's Pussy Riot plans new anti-Putin protests
Russia rights group law 'backward-looking': Greenpeace chief
Russia to send navy vessels to disputed Pacific islands
Ukraine court orders extradition of Putin murder plot suspect
Ukrainian court adjourns trial of ex-PM Tymoshenko
ENERGY:
Novatek says Gazprom not agent in landmark Europe sales deal
COMMODITIES:
Russia beet test shows weight and sugar up-lobby
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,441.5 -0.26 pct
MSCI Russia 780.5 +0.83 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 973.7 -0.36 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.194/3.170 pct
EMBI+ Russia 197 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 31.8350
Rouble/euro 39.2405
NYMEX crude $93.10 -$0.33
ICE Brent crude $113.70 -$0.33
