MOSCOW, Aug 16 Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Thursday day.
Uralsib: "Tension in the Middle East is adding to the uncertainty and risk
premium on oil, which has always been beneficial for Russian equities, pushing
the Brent oil price above $116 per barrel. As a result, the Russian market is
poised to stage a potentially powerful bounce today. We expect it to open up 0.5
percent."
Troika: "We are opening our prices this morning up 0.5 percent."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets regional Russian human
rights ombudsmen;
MOSCOW- The Federal Statistics Service is expected to publish July producer
prices data;
MOSCOW - Russia's Central Bank to release weekly gold and forex reserves
data.
IN THE PAPERS :
Business daily Kommersant runs an interview with Enel CEO Fulvio
Conti who urges the Russian government to fully liberalise the electricity
market, ensuring gradual price growth.
Russia's Energy Ministry has approved a power sector development plan until
2018 under which electricity plants will have to increase their installed
electric generating capacity by 12.3 percent to 245.9 gigawatts.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Wheat importers buy for fear Russian supply will Dry up
Altimo raises Vimpelcom stake, eyes more
Russian industrial production surprisingly strong in July
Russia says West reneging on Syria deal
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Vimpelcom postpones European listing decision
Carlsberg says years of Russia decline coming to end
Russian stocks fall after rally, rouble ticks lower
Russian TMK to appeal against EU pipe import duties
Phosagro recommends H1 dividend of 38 roubles/share
RLPC-Sberbank in talks for three-year loan-sources
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Russia consumer prices flat in latest week
Russia sees weak demand for OFZ bonds on low liquidity
Pussy Riot supporters protest at Russian cathedral
ENERGY:
Russia Sept crude duty seen up to $393.8/T
Exxon, Shell-led group win $10 bln Ukraine gas project
COMMODITIES:
Russia's exportable grain surplus may end by November
Yields down 29 pct with Russia harvest 47 pct complete
SovEcon cuts Russia sunseeds crop forecast on hot weather
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,429.8 +0.15 pct
MSCI Russia 771.6 -1.14 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 973.9 -0.04 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.330/3.306 pct
EMBI+ Russia 194 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 31.8350
Rouble/euro 39.2405
NYMEX crude $94.29 -$0.04
ICE Brent crude $116.21 -$0.04
