MOSCOW, Aug 17 Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Friday.
You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242
STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):
PROMSVYAZBANK: Says external background is mildly positive for the Russian
stock market at opening, expects to see an increase in most liquid local shares.
VTB CAPITAL: Says Friday marks the fifth anniversary of an emergency meeting
of the U.S. Federal Reserve, where it was declared that "downside risks to
growth had increased appreciably."
TROIKA DIALOG: "We are opening our prices this morning varied, from flat to
up 0.25 percent."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia - Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev visits Rostov-on-Don
to talk about agriculture;
MOSCOW - Pussy Riot members hear verdict in trial for protest at Moscow's
main cathedral against Putin and church-state ties.
IN THE PAPERS :
Josef Ackermann, a former chief executive with Deutsche Bank, may
become chairman of the board of directors at Russian Finance Agency - or
Rosfinagentstvo - a special state entity being created to manage Russia's
sovereign funds, Vedomosti reports, citing sources.
Russia's mid-sized MDM Bank has cut 900 employees in the first six months of
2012, which represent around 12 percent of its total staff, aiming to increase
business efficiency, Kommersant daily newspaper reports.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Iceland says no bomb found on Russian plane
Russia space official quits after loss of satellites
Pussy Riot trial sets tone for Putin presidency
McCartney says hopes Russia won't punish punk band
Russian church leader rejects criticism over state ties
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Telenor, Alfa press pause on Vimpelcom feud
INTERVIEW-Russian bank Vozrozhdenie drops share offering
Russia shares up as Brent oil climbs, rouble steady
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Vladivostok faces petrol sales limits in APEC summit
Pussy Riot not a big hit with Russian pop stars
Tymoshenko fights her conviction in Ukraine
Kazakh opposition leader stands trial after unrest
Russia July PPI down 1.1 pct m/m, +4.1 pct y/y
Russia says United Nations should stay in Syria
U.S. urges fairness as Kazakhstan opposition trial opens
Russia gold/fx reserves rise to $510 bln
ENERGY:
BP-led Azeri venture cuts oil output to 5-year low
Nord Stream consortium plans more Baltic Sea gas
COMMODITIES:
EU wheat continues rebound on demand, tightening supply
Mild weather forecast to help Black Sea grain
Russia grain stocks at farms at lowest since 2006
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,443.9 +0.90 pct
MSCI Russia 774.2 +0.34 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 974.8 -0.11 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.288/3.264 pct
EMBI+ Russia 200 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 31.8650
Rouble/euro 39.4025
NYMEX crude $95.02 +$0.73
ICE Brent crude $113.99 -$2.22
For Russian bank balances see
For Russian company news, double click on
Treasury news Corporate debt
Russian stocks Russia country guide
All Russian news Scrolling stocks news
Emerging markets top news
Top deals European companies
(Compiled by Katya Golubkova)