MOSCOW, Aug 21 Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Tuesday.
Uralsib: "Markets remain quiet ahead of the release of tomorrow's minutes
from the FOMC meeting and the round of meetings scheduled later this week in
Europe. We expect the Russian market to trade on low volumes, although it could
open up 0.3-0.5 percent following gains on Asian markets."
NETTRADER: "Today we expect a moderately positive opening of the Russian
stock market."
PSB: "The external background is neutral. At the start of the day we expect
to see small gains in most liquid Russian stocks."
Troika: "We are opening our prices this morning up 0.5 percent."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - Syrian delegation led by Qadri Jamil, deputy prime minister for
economic affairs, is expected to meet Russian foreign ministry officials.
MOSCOW - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets with Chinese
delegation in Moscow.
MOSCOW - Russian food retailer X5 retail Group to announce Q2 2012
IFRS results.
MOSCOW - Alliance Oil to announce Q2 results.
IN THE PAPERS :
Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning to help settle the shareholder
dispute at Norilsk Nickel, Vedomosti reports citing a source, noting
that the major shareholders, Interros and Rusal do not get along and
may have to exit, the report says.
Russia's government has approved rules for distribution of up to 494 billion
roubles ($15.40 billion) of anti-crisis funds to the non-banking corporate
sector for when the situation on the financial markets deteriorates, business
daily Kommersant reports.
Businessman Farkhad Akhmedov has raised a demand that Gazprom
should buy his 49 percent stake in their joint venture Nortgaz, earlier valued
in a range of $1.8 billion to $2.6 billion, Vedomosti writes.
Russia's top mobile phone operator MTS could write off $1 billion in
its second-quarter financial report, due at the end of August, in connection
with withdrawal of its mobile licenses in Uzbekistan, Vedomosti reports.
Vedomosti writes that Sergei Galitskiy, the main owner of fast-growing
Russian retailer Magnit, plans to invest 350 million euros ($431.93
million) in hothouses in the southern Krasnodar region over the next three
years, aiming to supply two thirds of Magnit's vegetable needs, as part of
efforts to cut import-related costs.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Only U.N. should decide on force against Syrya -Lavrov
Russian police pursuing other members of Pussy Riot
Weak demand pressures Russian growth story
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Putin talks up prospects of Norilsk peace deal
Telenor says will not sell Vimpelcom shares
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Russia July jobless rate unchanged at 5.4 pct
Russia July capital investment up 3.8 pct y/y
Russia's nominal wages up 16.3 pct y/y in July
Russia July retail sales +5.1 pct y/y; +1.6 pct m/m
Russia's July housing completions rise 15.5 pct yr/yr
Russia adds 0.6 mln ounces gold to reserves in July
ENERGY:
TNK-BP sells W.Siberia oilfields for $450 mln
COMMODITIES:
Russia harvest f'casts cut as drought hits crop in east
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,406.0 +0.18 pct
MSCI Russia 757.4 -1.17 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 972.8 +0.37 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.182/3.159 pct
EMBI+ Russia 194 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 32.1000
Rouble/euro 39.5098
NYMEX crude $95.90 -$0.07
ICE Brent crude $113.92 +$0.22
