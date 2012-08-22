MOSCOW, Aug 22 Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Wednesday.
PROMSVYAZBANK: Says external background is moderately negative for the
Russian stock market's opening, expecting to see a decline in most liquid local
shares at early trade in Moscow.
ALOR: "Russian stock market's opening will be dominated by negative mood -
S&P500 futures fell below 1410 points despite testing a level of 1425 points a
day earlier."
VTB CAPITAL: "On the corporate front today, AFI Development and Vozrozhdenie
are to report their 2Q12 earnings. On the macro front in Russia, there is to be
a raft of macro stats, including the weekly CPI update, while the global agenda
remains fairly light."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - Russia joins World Trade Organisation (WTO);
MOSCOW - Vozrozhdenie, a mid-sized Russian lender, to present Q2
results;
MOSCOW - Russian weekly inflation.
IN THE PAPERS :
Aluminium tycoon Oleg Deripaska's vehicle Basic Element has asked the state
development bank VEB to restructure its loan worth around 3 billion roubles
($94.6 million) issued for a sea port Imeretinsky construction on a Black Sea
resort of Sochi, otherwise the company may face a technical default on this
loan, Vedomosti daily newspaper said.
The Russian Football Union (RFU) may become a centre of a financial scandal,
after a debt of 800 million roubles was discovered following RFU chief Sergei
Fursenko's resignation. The bulk of the loan consist of a credit issued by bank
Rossiya, Vedomosti said.
LUKOIL, Russia's No.2 crude producer, raised its domestic retail
gasoline prices for the first time since April following a seasonal increase in
demand, Kommersant daily reports.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Russia, China warn West on Syria
Syria says preparing to finalise oil deal with Russia
Russia warns West on Syria after Obama threats
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Russia's X5 sees risks to 2012 growth target
Telenor gets double challenge over Vimpelcom
Alfa hits back at Telenor over Vimpelcom
Vozrozhdenie Q2 net profit seen up 57 pct y/y
Carlsberg says owns 96.77 pct of Baltika
Rouble firms on tax duties, stocks rise
Russia's Acron H1 profit down 3 pct to 6.6 bln rbls
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Ukraine stays extradition of Putin murder plot suspect
Hackers target website of court that jailed Pussy Riot
Prosecutor urges court to uphold Tymoshenko guilt
Kyrgyz forces kill fugitive border guard after attack
ENERGY:
Gazprom in talks to route South Stream via Croatia
COMMODITIES:
Iran makes big, discreet wheat buys on global markets
Drought-hit Russia grain yields down 27.5 pct
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,434.8 -0.55 pct
MSCI Russia 778.7 +2.81 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 971.0 -0.46 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.081/3.058 pct
EMBI+ Russia 191 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 31.7159
Rouble/euro 39.5700
NYMEX crude $96.92 +$1.02
ICE Brent crude $114.75 +$0.83
($1 = 31.7087 Russian roubles)
