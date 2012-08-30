MOSCOW, Aug 30 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Thursday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): OLMA: "The technical analysis suggests the downward correction in the RTS index may deepen, although there are yet no grounds for any sharp moves." ALOR: "For the Russian market the external background is mixed today, with dynamics in U.S. futures - which are significantly down since the Russian bourse closed on Wednesday - seen as the key factor... MICEX may go down below the 1,440-1,460 point range but there are no signs losses will be material." EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - APEC finance ministers will meet to prepare a final draft of recommendations for the Sept. 8-9 APEC summit in Vladivostok. MOSCOW - Moscow International Automobile Salon. MOSCOW - Russia's Grain Club meeting organised by SovEcon analysts. MOSCOW - Russia's Central Bank to release weekly gold/forex reserves data. MOSCOW - Evraz, Russia's largest steelmaker, to report H1 results. MOSCOW - Polyus Gold, Russia's largest gold producer, H1 results. MOSCOW - Gold miner Nordgold, which was spun off from steelmaker Severstal earlier this year, to announce H1 results. MOSCOW - Precious metals miner Polymetal H1 results. MOSCOW - Telecoms operator Rostelecom Q2 results. MOSCOW - Oil services group Integra H1 results. MOSCOW - Food retailer O'Key Group H1 results. MOSCOW - Sugar and pork producer Rusagro H1 results. IN THE PAPERS : Kommersant writes that Russia's state railway monopoly Russian Railways is considering bidding for a 75 percent stake in France's GEFCO, the logistics division of Peugeot, for around 1 billion euros ($1.25 billion). Russia's anti-monopoly service wants Norway's Telenor to postpone its purchase of a 3.5 percent stake in telecoms operator Vimpelcom from Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris' Weather company as one of conditions of a proposed truce and withdrawal of the regulator's lawsuit aimed to overturn the February deal that raised Telenor's stake in Vimpelcom to above that of Russian co-investor Altimo. Telenor, however, intends to exercise its option for the 3.5 percent stake, Vedomosti writes. Vedomosti runs an interview with Igor Torgov, the general director of Russian 4G mobile operator Scartel. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Gazprom calls time on Shtokman on costs overrun Sberbank results boost prospects of share sale Auto makers flock to Russia in search of growth Islamic cleric warns of civil war in Russia's Dagestan COMPANIES/MARKETS: Lower oil weakens Russia shares despite positive Sberbank GM to invest $1 bln in Russia within 5 years Severstal net down 74 pct on FX losses, gold spinoff LUKOIL Q2 net profit seen down by a quarter - poll Evraz H1 net profit seen down 57 pct - poll M.Video mulls extra dividend after strong H1 Gazprom Neft picks banks for possible bond sale-bankers Transneft Q2 net income down 24 pct y/y Phosagro H1 net income down 12 pct y/y, beats forecast Pharmacy Chain 36.6 racks up losses on discount shift Pharmstandard H1 earnings down 27 pct y/y LSR H1 2012 net profit down 64 pct y/y OGK-2 H1 net profit falls to 0.4 bln ECONOMY/POLITICS: Russia sees low demand at weekly bond auction Russia's consumer prices flat in latest week Georgia says 3 troops, 11 militants killed near Russia border Tymoshenko loses appeal, stays in Ukraine jail ENERGY: Russia cuts gas export volume, price f'cast-govt source Rosneft mulls $500 mln gas deal with Fortum COMMODITIES: Drought-hit Russia grain yields down 27 pct MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,409.6 -0.04 pct MSCI Russia 758.9 -1.09 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 948.0 -0.52 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.090/3.053 pct EMBI+ Russia 198 basis points over Rouble/dollar 32.1750 Rouble/euro 40.3150 NYMEX crude $95.01 -$0.48 ICE Brent crude $112.65 +$0.11 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies ($1 = 0.7982 euros) (Compiled by Maria Kiselyova)