MOSCOW, Aug 31 Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Friday.
ALFA BANK: "The regular data flow today (including German retail sales and
US factory orders) will be overshadowed by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's Jackson
Hole speech, which may offer clues to the Fed's next plans."
TROIKA DIALOG: "We are opening our prices this morning flat."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin to hold Security Council's meeting;
MOSCOW - Lukoil, Russia's No.2 crude producer, to present Q2
results;
MOSCOW - Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich to hold a briefing
on domestic grain harvest;
MOSCOW - TMK , Russia's largest maker of steel pipes for
the energy sector, to publish Q2 results.
IN THE PAPERS :
Russian Otkritie Financial Corp. plans to increase its stake in Nomos bank
to 100 percent from current around 20 percent during the next several
years, delisting one of the country's biggest non-state lenders, Kommersant
daily said.
Russia plans to create a unified principle of granting a discount to oil
export duty, with discount of up to 50 percent of the standard rate, Vedomosti
daily newspaper said.
Russian RUSAL, the world's largest aluminium producer, is seeking
to raise $800 million loan to repay an outstanding debt, approaching local and
international lenders, Vedomosti said, citing sources.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Asia-Pacific economies push for open farm trade, growth
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Morgan Stanley to lose Russia chairman and president
O'Key targets Moscow region with small stores
Russia's Nord Gold Q2 net income down 88 pct
Gazprom resumes gas flows to Poland after maintenance
Polymetal H1 profit down 2 pct on FX loss
Falling European demand drives steelmaker Evraz to loss
Russia's Rusagro posts H1 profit vs loss a year
Russia's Integra post $41 mln loss in H1
Russia's TMK Q2 net profit seen down to $93 mln
Metro in talks to sell some supermarket ops
Alfa Bank plans Eurobond issue to support capital
Rostelecom eyes Tele2 unit for mobile push
Rosneft, Statoil forge ahead with oil and gas ventures
Russian Railways mulls bidding for GEFCO-document
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Georgia says armed raid was in "enemy's" interests
"Free Pussy Riot" written in blood at Russian murder scene
Moscow's historic Hotel Metropol sold at auction
Russian gold/fx reserves rise to $514.8 bln
Hryvnia hits 33-month low vs dollar
Russia's finmin budget plan for 2013-2015
Rouble at 7-wk low on dividends conversion, debt
ENERGY:
Vitol signs partnership to invest in Ukraine's gas
COMMODITIES:
Black Sea faces good weather for 2013 grain
Sovecon cuts Russia 2012 wheat crop fcast to 38 mln t
APEC agrees to avoid protectionism in agriculture
Traders expect Russia grain export tax from October
Russia wheat crop forecast to be lowest in 9 years
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,389.0 +0.34 pct
MSCI Russia 745.7 -1.74 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 944.0 -0.05 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.145/3.107 pct
EMBI+ Russia 196 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 32.5651
Rouble/euro 40.6666
NYMEX crude $94.63 -$0.38
ICE Brent crude $112.73 +$0.08
($1 = 0.7982 euros)
(Compiled by Katya Golubkova)