MOSCOW, Jan 18 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Friday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): OLMA: "Markets are likely to rise today. China GDP data, published earlier today, was better than expected, and that lent support to Asian stock markets." ALOR: "Russian bulls got a great chance to test 1,530 points level, a local peak reached at the start of this week. Positive signals are coming from the U.S. market, where leading indices reached new highs." EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - Gaidar Forum 2013: Russia and The World: Challenges of Integration MOSCOW - WTO Director-General Pascal Lamy gives a lecture on Russia's prospects in the WTO MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin's advisory human rights council to discuss stricter punishment for religious offence MOSCOW - Russian hydroelectric power company RusHydro to report Jan-September financials IN THE PAPERS : Russia has to invest $1.5 trillion into its creaking infrastructure by 2030, Vedomosti newspaper cites McKinsey Global Institute. Efforts by gas export monopoly Gazprom to bypass Ukraine, a transit country for Russian gas shipments to Europe, and pump its gas though undersea Nord Stream pipeline, could be costly for the company. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Russian activist kills himself in the Netherlands Russian ships to pick up munitions on way to Syria Russia won't revoke U.S. adoption ban Gazprom's spending hits cash position, profit doubles Russia's G20 coordinator seeks to calm currency tension ž COMPANIES/MARKETS: VTB Capital launches participatory notes for Saudi investors Moscow Exchange plans IPO pre-marketing next week - sources Volkswagen says Russia 2012 auto sales up nearly 40 pct Gazprom results and rising oil push up Russian stocks Gazprom, Plinacro sign deal for Croatia South Stream branch Megafon holding company in talks on Tele2 Russia break-up Russia's M.Video says 2012 sales up 20 pct ECONOMY/POLITICS: Russia says seeking nuclear talks with Iran by end-Jan TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves fall to $526.4 bln Kazakhstan may join WTO this year - WTO chief Lamy Russia's financial regulator sees no obstacles to Euroclear ENERGY: Med Crude-Urals steady in tenders Rosneft ordered to sell petrol stations COMMODITIES: INTERVIEW-Location key to Timchenko's Kolmar Asia coal goal MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,588.05 +0.16 pct MSCI Russia 841.67 +0.94 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 1,078.77 +0.53 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.741/2.721 pct EMBI+ Russia 131 basis points over Rouble/dollar 30.1945 Rouble/euro 40.3825 NYMEX crude $95.34 -$0.15 ICE Brent crude $111.07 -$0.03 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies (Compiled by Vladimir Soldatkin)