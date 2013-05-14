MOSCOW, May 14 Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Tuesday.
VTB CAPITAL: "Full-year 2.4 percent GDP annual growth now looks upbeat. We
see downside risks to our base case forecast on the back of the weak economic
performance in 1Q13 and delays in developing infrastructure projects under the
'infrastructure bonds' framework."
ALOR: Says expect major moves at an early trade in Moscow as shareholders'
registers of several major companies are closing. After registry close,
shareholders can't participate in annual shareholders meetings or get a dividend
payout for 2012.
EVENTS (All times GMT):
SOCHI, Russia - President Vladimir Putin is in Sochi;
MOSCOW - Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to meet Prime Minister of Vietnam to
discuss economic ties;
MOSCOW - UC Rusal to present Q1 results;
MOSCOW - Alfa Bank press conference on its new charity programme;
MOSCOW - NAUFOR's Russian Securities Market Annual Conference;
MOSCOW - Russia's No.2 mobile phone operator MegaFon holds board meeting on
dividends.
IN THE PAPERS :
Russian cell-phone operators MegaFon and Vimpelcom, owners
of cell phone retailer Euroset, may halt cooperation with its closest rival
Svyaznoy, Kommersant daily said.
Cyprus Limited, a unit of Sberbank CIB, owns 10.48 percent at Uralkali
, one of the world's largest potash producers, following several repo
deals, Vedomosti daily said.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Russia's gays fear more violence after brutal murder
Britain's Cameron heartened by talks with Putin on Syria
Russia may scrap planned Eurobond tax for foreign holders
Russia may squeeze higher dividends from state companies
IMF urges Latvia to keep eye on foreign-held deposits
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Petropavlovsk to delay two projects to reduce net debt
Russia leads shares lower, weak yen hits Asian currencies
UC RUSAL Q1 net profit seen at $47 mln
Russia's RUSAL in Q1 profit slide, but beats forecasts
Rosatom offers emerging nations nuclear package-paper
ENRC founders set to seek delay to May 17 bid deadline - sources
SocGen CEO's 2012 bonus rises 75 pct
Russia's Novatek Q1 net profit up 7 pct, beats fcast
Vimpelcom Q1 earnings seen up 33 pct
Russia's MegaFon Q1 net profit seen up 14 pct
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Syrian opposition to meet to decide whether to join peace talks
Russia drops visa requirements for major sporting events
Arctic nations must urgently improve rescue services-Canada
Russia Jan-April budget deficit 0.4 pct/GDP - Dep Fin Min
COMMODITIES/ENERGY:
Russia's Q1 2013 coal output down 0.9 pct y/y
Russian wheat export prices steady, stock sales support -SovEcon
Ukraine suspends chicken meat exports to Russia after complaint
Russia's Surgut offers Urals term tender, to cut spot volumes
PLATINUM WEEK-Drivers of platinum group metals in 2012
Kazakh CPC Blend exports to edge down in June
Russia's Mechel Q1 coal output flat yr/yr
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,420.0 -0.2 pct
MSCI Russia 774.2 -0.6 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 1,043.8 +0.2 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.896/2.840 pct
EMBI+ Russia 146 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 31.3475
Rouble/euro 40.6900
NYMEX crude $95.36 +$0.03
ICE Brent crude $102.85 -$0.39
