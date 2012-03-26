MOSCOW, March 26 Moscow trendsetters look set
for a gloomy and conservative autumn/winter 2012/13 season if
Russian Fashion Week has been any judge of the trends for
menswear and womenswear.
Models without jewellery, in pale make-up and with simple
hair styles strode the runway last week in long dark skirts and
dresses, swathed in thick gray sweaters and coats at catwalk
shows for some of Russia's best-known designers.
Designers said the drab colours and austere collections of
Fashion Week -- which ended on Sunday -- reflected the mood of a
Russian society that has had a winter of discontent, filled with
mass demonstrations in the run-up to and after presidential
elections won by Vladimir Putin.
The demonstrations, which began after the Dec. 4
parliamentary election and went on until after the March 4
presidential vote, even led Russian "it" girl, Kseniya Sobchak
to exchange her usually loud and extravagant outfits for subdued
grey, black and white uniforms.
Designer Julia Nikolayeva presented a "homeless" line, with
models, dressed in classic dark blue and black jumpers, classic
brown trousers or long skirts, clambering out from underneath
newspapers and boxes thrown around a runway covered with
artificial snow.
Debut designer Maroussia Zaytseva presented a minimalist
1960s dress in cold colours worn by models with wet hair and
white eye-brows. Her show was based on a story about a plane's
emergency landing, and the models played the survivors emerging
from the freezing water as zombies.
"I created the sketches around the time when planes were
falling here, ships were sinking, and everything was so awful,"
the short-haired 17-year-old Zaytseva, dressed in a long black
skirt and a black T-shirt under a leather jacket she pulled off
one of her models, told journalists after her show.
"At those moments you start realizing that everything is
very fragile. But in my story, everyone survived, because I
think there has to be hope."
Last summer, a Russian ship named the Bulgaria sank in the
Volga River, killing more than 100 people. Two planes crashed
around the same time -- one killing more than 40 people in
Petrozavodsk in northwest Russia in June, and another killing
the entire Lokomotiv Yaroslavl ice hockey team at the airport
near Yaroslavl in western Russia in September.
CLASSICS AND STRONG MEN
Even the most extravagant Russian style guru, Slava Zaytsev,
Maroussia's grandfather, who celebrated 50 years in fashion last
week, chose to switch from his signature bright fluffy dresses,
often ornamented in traditional Russian style, to gray business
suits and simple silk or velvet evening dresses for women and
checked cashmere suits for men this year.
"Classics are always good taste, they are always comfortable,
always suitable," Zaytsev said about his collection, inspired by
Paul Poiret, the French designer credited with freeing women
from corsets at the beginning of the last century.
He called his collection "super-modern, clear, viable,
classical, with many prêt-a-porter costumes," which he said he
made mostly at the request of his customers.
"I'm not interested in surprising anyone anymore after 50
years in fashion, I just want to make good quality clothes," he
said, leaving innovation up to his successors - his son Yegor
Zaytsev, granddaughter Maroussia, as well as the many students
featured during Fashion Week.
The themes of protector and warrior -- a strong man -- ruled
the menswear collections, in an effort to appeal more to the
tastes of local men than the wider world.
Leonid Alexeev gave the one show dedicated entirely to
menswear, offering a seven-minute run of tidy looks with
black-and-white suits -- many in glossy leather -- topped off
with jaunty gray sports hats.
"We (Russian designers of menswear) are slowly opening up the
secret of a Russian man's soul - the heavy, complicated soul,
but at the same time a very interesting one," Alexeev told
Reuters.
Although the runway trends contradicted street style in
Moscow, where more men are out in tight trousers, scarves,
colourful sunglasses and refined leather bags, conservatism will
inevitably take over the men's world, Alexeev said.
"Brutality is in demand with local men," he said. "They like
to be harsh, they don't like to seem fashionable."
(Editing by Lidia Kelly and Paul Casciato)