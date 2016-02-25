MOSCOW Feb 25 Fiat Chrysler will recall voluntarily in Russia 505 Jeep Cherokee, Jeep Commander and Chrysler 300 cars, Russia's technical safety watchdog Rosstandart said on Thursday.

The car maker will recall automobiles produced between Sept. 20, 2007 and April 28, 2008 and sold between Nov. 10, 2007 and July 20, 2009, Rosstandart said. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Polina Devitt)