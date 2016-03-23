MOSCOW, March 23 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will recall 419 Jeep Grand Cherokee, Jeep Liberty and Dodge Viper cars in Russia, the country's technical safety watchdog Rosstandart said on Wednesday.

Rosstandart said the recall would affect cars produced between Nov. 29, 2001 and April 28, 2003 due to potential faults in the air bag and seatbelt systems. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)