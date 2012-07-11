A visitor passes reception in the main entrance to the Glavkino studio located just outside Moscow July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW The head of Russia's newest film studio intends to revive a 100-year-old film making industry, which saw its best days fade with the collapse of the Soviet Union more than 20 years ago.

Ilya Bachurin, chief executive of Glavkino, Russia's new state-of-the-art studio and the first equipped for making films in 3D, aims to recapture some of the country's glorious filmmaking past while luring in some of today's lucrative filming contracts.

The 42-year-old Bachurin told Reuters that acquiring modern technology and discovering new filming techniques were key elements for any plans to restore Russian filmmaking to world prominence.

"If we did not create the technological basis for contemporary topical film production, we would have missed an opportunity to help the rebirth of modern cinema in Russia," Bachurin said.

The project's founders include Bachurin as well as producer Fyodor Bondarchuk and director of state Channel One Konstantin Ernst.

Launched in spring after 10 years of preparations, Glavkino consists of a 12,000-square-metre pavilion space, including one of the largest film studios in Eastern Europe available for lease to local and foreign film makers.

The project, which has cost $89 million so far, all borrowed from Russian lender VTB for 10 years, also involve a production segment aimed at creating films under its own brand.

In February, Glavkino released its first film "August Eighth", a blockbuster about the 2008 Russian-Georgian conflict, and the studios have been used by several TV programmes, including popular TV show Comedy Club, and full-length movies.

SAVING RUSSIAN FILM

With its 3D technology approved by the 3D guru James Cameron, director of the highest-grossing film in history "Avatar", Glavkino aims to join the top-tier of global production.

Glavkino's goals would also deliver on the ambitions of President Vladimir Putin, who as prime minister chaired several meetings on the development of domestic cinematography.

Last year, Putin ordered 4.3 billion roubles from the federal budget to support a Russian film industry which has a substantial potential domestic market of more than 11 million people in the greater Moscow area alone and 143 million nationwide.

Foreign films, especially U.S.-made films, continue to see rising audience figures in Russia, while box office figures for domestic productions -- already a fraction of the total -- continue to fall, according to Movie Research consultancy.

Bachurin sees one of the reasons for the discrepancy in the performance and quality of domestic and foreign movies is the lack of high-quality modern filming facilities in Russia.

"The market is unsaturated, it is experiencing a large demand in production space, in production capacities and technology options," he said.

As the first Russian film studio specifically designed as such since 1923, when the Soviet Union's mammoth Mosfilm was launched, Glavkino thus faces little domestic competition.

Mosfilm, which produced more than 3,000 films before the collapse of the Soviet Union, now makes just over 100 films a year.

Glavkino, which Bachurin says charges 10-30 percent less than Mosfilm and other major Russian studios, plans to make 50 TV programmes and 10 films by the end of this year and double the capacity next year when the construction is fully complete.

The payback, Bachurin says, will be in prominent foreign producers and actors sharing their experience with the locals, which will allow Russians "to adopt some of their shooting technology and raise the bar for local film production."

The first foreigner to test the studio will be British film director Peter Greenaway, who received a grant from Glavkino.

(Reporting By Nastassia Astrasheuskaya; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Paul Casciato)