Russia's President Vladimir Putin reacts during his joint press conference with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto (not pictured) at Kultaranta summer residence in Naantali, Finland July 1, 2016. Lehtikuva/Jussi Nukari/via REUTERS

NAANTALI, Finland President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia will try to start a dialogue on measures of trust and conflict prevention with NATO after the alliance's summit that is taking place in Warsaw next week.

After meeting with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto, Putin said a Russia-NATO council will meet after the NATO summit and that the two sides will talk about conflict prevention over the Baltic Sea.

