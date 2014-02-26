MOSCOW Feb 26 Russian state nuclear export
monopoly Rosatom wants to increase its stake in Finnish
consortium Fennovoima to 49 percent from 34 percent, a move that
could ease concerns over the viability of the 6 billion euro ($8
billion) plan for a new nuclear reactor.
"We are ready to increase our stake, but we have not
received any offers yet," Rosatom CEO Sergei Kirienko was cited
as saying by his spokesman.
However, spokesman Sergei Novikov added that priority was
currently being given to Finnish companies for purchases of more
shares in Fennovoima.
Russia and Finland on Tuesday signed an agreement to
cooperate in the nuclear sphere.
Fennovoima's planned reactor, Finland's sixth, is aimed at
securing cheaper energy for investors including Finnish
industrial firms and municipal utilities.
But a weak economy and low energy prices have forced some
investors to reconsider their participation.
($1 = 0.7282 euros)
