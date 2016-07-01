NAANTALI, Finland, July 1 Military flights with
devices used for identification turned off should be avoided in
the Baltic Sea region, Finland's President Sauli Niinisto said
on Friday at a joint news conference with Russian President
Vladimir Putin.
"We all know the risk with these flights and I have
suggested that we should agree that transponders are used on all
flights in the Baltic Sea region," Niinisto said.
Russia has intercepted several U.S. aircraft approaching its
border over the Baltic Sea in recent months, claiming the planes
had their transponders off, used for identification.
(Reporting by Tuomas Forsell and Denis Dyomkin; Writing by
Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Lidia Kelly)