LONDON Nov 29 Russia's Finance Ministry
said on Tuesday it sees no need to restrict lending by the
domestic units of foreign banks to their parents to help them
withstand liquidity strains resulting from the euro-zone debt
crisis.
Units of Italian, French and Austrian banks have ramped up
their net foreign asset positions, helping to fund parent banks
as they face possible write-offs on sovereign debts of troubled
euro-zone members led by Greece.
Russia's central bank said last week it was worried by the
scale of borrowing by European banks from their local
subsidiaries and may regulate outflows to support liquidity and
reduce the risk of financial shocks.
"It is hard to speak on behalf of the central bank but no
restrictions are planned on the part of the Finance Ministry,
including through legislation," Deputy Finance Minister Alexei
Savatyugin said on the sidelines of a banking conference.
Russian authorities consider the banking sector to be much
healthier now than on the eve of the 2008-09 financial crisis,
when the government had to backstop the country's two biggest
lenders Sberbank and VTB.
But, as in the last crisis, central bank chairman Sergei
Ignatyev has held one-on-one meetings with bank chief
executives, warning that access to refinancing could be capped
if their foreign assets grow too fast, bankers say.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Ron Askew)