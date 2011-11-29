LONDON Nov 29 Russia's Finance Ministry said on Tuesday it sees no need to restrict lending by the domestic units of foreign banks to their parents to help them withstand liquidity strains resulting from the euro-zone debt crisis.

Units of Italian, French and Austrian banks have ramped up their net foreign asset positions, helping to fund parent banks as they face possible write-offs on sovereign debts of troubled euro-zone members led by Greece.

Russia's central bank said last week it was worried by the scale of borrowing by European banks from their local subsidiaries and may regulate outflows to support liquidity and reduce the risk of financial shocks.

"It is hard to speak on behalf of the central bank but no restrictions are planned on the part of the Finance Ministry, including through legislation," Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Savatyugin said on the sidelines of a banking conference.

Russian authorities consider the banking sector to be much healthier now than on the eve of the 2008-09 financial crisis, when the government had to backstop the country's two biggest lenders Sberbank and VTB.

But, as in the last crisis, central bank chairman Sergei Ignatyev has held one-on-one meetings with bank chief executives, warning that access to refinancing could be capped if their foreign assets grow too fast, bankers say. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Ron Askew)