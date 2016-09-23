Swedish engineering group Sandvik says hit in cyber attack
STOCKHOLM, May 13 Swedish engineering firm Sandvik said on Saturday it had been hit in the cyber attack that has affected public authorities and companies around the world.
MOSCOW, Sept 23 Russia may borrow up to $7 billion on external markets in 2017, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told a briefing in Moscow on Friday.
An increase in foreign borrowing, however, needs evaluation of its consequences, Siluanov added. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Katya Golubkova and Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
STOCKHOLM, May 13 Swedish engineering firm Sandvik said on Saturday it had been hit in the cyber attack that has affected public authorities and companies around the world.
MOSCOW, May 13 A consortium led by Russian Direct Investment Fund and including Chinese, Middle East and other investors said on Saturday it would invest over 90 billion roubles ($1.6 billion) in a real estate development project in Moscow.