MOSCOW, Sept 23 Russia may borrow up to $7 billion on external markets in 2017, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told a briefing in Moscow on Friday.

An increase in foreign borrowing, however, needs evaluation of its consequences, Siluanov added.