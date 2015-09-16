MOSCOW, Sept 16 Russia's Finance Ministry
suggests cutting budget expenditure in 2016 by 650 billion
roubles ($9.9 billion) compared with what was previously
estimated for next year as part of a three-year budget plan,
Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday.
Siluanov added that if the government agreed with the
ministry's proposal then the budget deficit next year would be
at 2.8-2.9 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). If not, the
deficit would exceed 3 percent of GDP, he said.
Siluanov said Russia would spend 2.5-2.6 trillion roubles
from its Reserve Fund this year.
His ministry aims to keep a combined amount of at least 2
trillion roubles in the country's two sovereign wealth funds by
the end of 2018, he added.
($1 = 65.3600 roubles)
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Jack Stubbs and
Alexander Winning)