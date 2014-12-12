BRIEF-Weiye Holdings says unit entered into sale and purchase agreement
* Henan Weiye Construction Development entered into a share sale and purchase agreement to dispose of its 100% equity interest in Henan Huibang Property
MOSCOW Dec 12 Russia's Finance Ministry said on Friday it would offer $3 billion at a 14-day foreign-currency deposit auction on Dec. 15, as part of its efforts to ease pressure on the rouble.
The ministry had said it planned to hold two such auctions before the end of this year. (Reporting by Yelena Orekhova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
COLOMBO, April 21 Sri Lankan shares gained on Friday to hit a more than six-month closing high on foreign buying in market heavyweight John Keells Holdings, helping boost the overall sentiment.