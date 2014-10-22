BRIEF-Schwab to liquidate two funds
* Approved liquidation of both schwab Short-Term Bond Market fund and Schwab Total Bond Market fund
MOSCOW Oct 22 Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters on Wednesday his ministry would hold its first foreign exchange deposit auction in early November.
The forex deposit auctions are intended to address a shortfall of dollars among Russian banks and companies shut out of international capital markets due to Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis. (Reporting by Daria Korsunskaya; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* Niagara Ventures announces shareholder approval and completion of going private transaction