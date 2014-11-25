MOSCOW Nov 25 Russia's Finance Ministry will
hold its next foreign-currency deposit auction on Dec. 15, a
source at the ministry said on Tuesday.
"We plan to do the next forex deposit auction on the date
the first forex deposit needs to be repaid, so that they can
roll over (the deposits)," the source told journalists.
The Finance Ministry held a 28-day forex deposit auction on
Nov. 17, placing $2.1 billion at rate of 1.7 percent, as part of
measures designed to smooth volatility in the rouble, which has
dropped sharply this year due to Western sanctions over Ukraine
and tumbling oil prices.
The source did not reveal the size of the deposit auction
planned for Dec. 15 and said the funds would probably have to be
returned early next year.
