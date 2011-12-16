* Siluanov is career bureaucrat

* Likely to stay when Medvedev becomes PM

* Expected to take ex-FinMin Kudrin's stance on spending

* Ministry readying crisis measures

By Denis Dyomkin

MOSCOW, Dec 16 Russian President Dmitry Medvedev confirmed acting Finance Minister Anton Siluanov in the post on Friday, signalling that the career bureaucrat will remain on his team when Medvedev becomes prime minister next year.

The decision comes less than three months after long-serving Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin, a fiscal hawk respected by investors, quit over government plans to hike military spending that he considered a threat to public finances.

Under a planned swap of roles in Russia's ruling 'tandem', Medvedev is expected to become prime minister once Vladimir Putin, who currently holds the role, secures a likely return to the Kremlin at a presidential election in March.

"If Medvedev is appointing Siluanov now as minister of finance then I guess the expectation is that he'll appoint him when he forms a new government," said Jacob Nell, an economist at Morgan Stanley.

Nell added that the roles of finance minister and deputy premier previously held by Kudrin could be split, with Medvedev's economic adviser, Arkady Dvorkovich, possibly landing the more senior position.

"I expect Siluanov will be a kind of technocratic minister of finance and there'll be a more political deputy prime minister in charge of economics and finance which is likely to be Dvorkovich," he said.

The decision closes the door to a possible return to the finance ministry by Kudrin, who has criticised the conduct of this month's parliamentary election but who is considered by Putin to have a potential future role in government.

CRISIS PLAN

Siluanov, who before becoming acting minister was Kudrin's deputy responsible for regional budget policy, said his department had readied a package of anti-crisis measures to deal with any deterioration in the global financial climate.

"The situation on global markets, especially in Europe, is uncertain and we, the Finance Ministry, are preparing for different scenarios," Siluanov said during a meeting with Medvedev in the Kremlin.

Kudrin's resignation raised concerns about the prudence of Russia's budget policy after Putin promised to hike government spending before the presidential vote, which he is likely to win despite public dissent over the parliamentary vote.

Oleg Vyugin, chairman of Russia's MDM Bank, said Siluanov shared Kudrin's views but may lack the former minister's clout to maintain fiscal rectitude as Putin seeks to rally support for his Kremlin bid.

"Kudrin has a track record, the experience of working as finance minister for 11 years. You have to earn such a reputation and that doesn't come quickly," Vyugin told Reuters.

LIQUIDITY SITUATION "ACUTE"

Russian financial markets have sold off since August and the pace of decline has accelerated after the Dec. 4 election, with opposition protests that the vote of the ruling United Russia party was inflated by alleged ballot fraud.

Accelerating capital flight and a pullback by foreign investors - in particular European banks facing write-downs on their loan exposure to crisis-hit countries in the euro zone - has drained liquidity from the Russian banking system.

Siluanov described the liquidity situation in the Russian banking system as "acute" and pledged that the ministry would exercise restraint in its borrowing so as not to exacerbate the situation.

The Finance Ministry was also preparing to deploy its financial reserves should the situation deteriorate.

"If we see that the situation worsens, we will promptly take (measures) unlike during the situation in early 2009 when we were pretty slow in getting started," Siluanov said.

He added that the ministry would "maximally" support the value of its Reserve Fund, a rainy-day fund set up to collect windfall oil revenues and serve as insurance against a financial crisis.

Accumulated during a decade of oil-fuelled economic expansion, Russia's reserve fund stood at 802 billion roubles ($25.2 billion) at the beginning of December after shrinking from nearly 5 trillion roubles during the crisis of 2008-2009 when it was used to plug holes in the budget.