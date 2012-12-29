MOSCOW Dec 29 Russian Deputy Finance Minister
Alexei Savatyugin, who oversees the financial markets, banking
and insurance sectors, has submitted his resignation.
He published a photo of the letter on Twitter, asking Prime
Minister Dmitry Medvedev to accept his resignation from Jan. 9.
Savatyugin, who has been in the job since 2010, declined to
comment to Reuters on his future job plans.
His resignation comes before a reform of the Russian
financial sector as the government plans to bring regulation of
financial markets and banks under one roof at the central bank
in a move seen part of a drive to transform Moscow into an
international financial hub.