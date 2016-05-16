MOSCOW May 16 Russian Finance Minister Anton
Siluanov said on Monday that there were no plans to raise taxes
in Russia and that it was important to work on increasing the
efficiency of spending.
"We are working very hard both on the expenditure part of
the budget and on improving its administration so that even in
conditions of declining (budget) receipts from a changing
macroeconomic situation there does not arise a need to raise
taxes," Siluanov told journalists.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; writing by Alexander Winning;
editing by Polina Devitt)