MOSCOW May 16 Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday that there were no plans to raise taxes in Russia and that it was important to work on increasing the efficiency of spending.

"We are working very hard both on the expenditure part of the budget and on improving its administration so that even in conditions of declining (budget) receipts from a changing macroeconomic situation there does not arise a need to raise taxes," Siluanov told journalists. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; writing by Alexander Winning; editing by Polina Devitt)