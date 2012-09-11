MOSCOW, Sept 11 A fire swept through a garment
factory outside Moscow on Tuesday, killing at least 14
Vietnamese migrant workers, Russian emergency officials said.
Firefighters sent to put out the blaze found 14 bodies in
the factory in the town of Yegoryevsk, southeast of Moscow, and
four victims were hospitalised with burns, the Moscow region
emergencies department said.
All those killed were Vietnamese citizens , the Federal
Emergency Situations Ministry said. The Interfax news agency
said the garment factory was illegal.
Many migrant workers from Asian countries work in Russian
factories in cramped conditions that are often at risk from
fires. Death rates from fires are far higher in Russia than in
Western countries such as Britain and the United States.
A fire in April on Moscow's outskirts killed 17 migrant
workers who had been living in makeshift quarters at a market
warehouse, most of them from economically struggling former
Soviet republics in Central Asia.
(Writing by Steve Gutterman. Editing by Jane Merriman)