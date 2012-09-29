MOSCOW, Sept 29 At least eight workers died
after fire broke out in an oil sludge-processing firm on
Saturday in the West Siberian region of Khanty-Mansiisk, the
hinterland of Russian crude production, the Emergencies Ministry
said.
The fire at a sludge storage has been put out, the ministry
said in a statement. The Investigation Committee said the cause
of fire could be an explosion, while the state-owned RIA Novosti
news agency said, citing a law-enforcement source, the plant
caught fire after gas exploded.
The ministry said eight more people were injured after the
fire was reported at 0950 Moscow time (0550 GMT) at the plant,
owned by the private Invest-Oil company.
According to some estimates, more than 3 million tonnes of
sludge is being generated in Russia as a result of oil and gas
production and refining.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by James Jukwey)