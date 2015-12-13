MOSCOW Dec 13 A fire swept through a
psychiatric clinic in a village in the Voronezh region south of
Moscow late on Saturday killing 23 people, Russia's
Investigative Committee said on Sunday.
Russia's Emergencies Ministry said it had taken more than
270 people and 50 vehicles to deal with the blaze and police
investigators said the bodies of 23 people had been recovered
after the fire had been put out.
Another 23 people were taken to various medical facilities
in the area, police said.
The police said they had begun an investigation into
possible negligence and experts from Moscow would be brought in
to help out.
"Investigators will look into every possible version of how
the fire started and led to such tragic consequences," Russia's
Investigative Committee said in a statement, saying it
considered the incident a crime.
They said they did not know what had started the fire, which
broke out late on Saturday at the clinic in the village of
Alferovka, around 300 miles (482.8 km) south of Moscow.
Seventy patients, some of them bed-bound or disabled, and
four staff were in part of the building hit by the blaze. State
TV showed pictures of fire fighters using hoses to pour water on
what was left of the roof of a red brick building.
Lax fire safety standards and staff negligence have often
been blamed for such episodes. In 2013, a fire killed 37 people
in a psychiatric hospital in a provincial village north of
Moscow, the second deadly blaze at such a facility that year
alone.
