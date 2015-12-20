MOSCOW Dec 20 A gas explosion ripped through an
apartment block and set it ablaze in the southern Russian city
of Volgograd on Sunday, injuring at least eight residents while
some were feared dead, Russian authorities said.
The Russian Investigative Committee, which reports directly
to President Vladimir Putin, said around 150 people lived in the
section of the nine-storied house.
Local TV showed footage of firefighters trying to put out
the fire, and of the building's heavily damaged facade.
Gas blasts are relatively common in Russia, where Soviet-era
infrastructure is ageing and safety requirements are often
ignored.
Just a week ago, a fire swept through a psychiatric clinic
in a village in the Voronezh region south of Moscow killing 23
people.
In one of the biggest such incidents, 58 people died in
March 2004 in Northern city of Arkhangelsk.
