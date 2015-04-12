MOSCOW, April 12 Four people have been killed by
wildfires raging though the grasslands of Russia's Khakassia
republic in southern Siberia, the TASS news agency reported on
Sunday.
More than 20 villages and towns have been damaged by the
fires that have been burning for several days in dry and windy
weather, the Emergency Ministry said. Seventy-three people have
suffered burns or smoke inhalation.
Two planes and a helicopter have been deployed, along with
more than 1,000 firefighters.
Environmental activists say the occurrence of grassland
wildfires in Russia has increased in recent years for various
reasons, including rising temperatures.
